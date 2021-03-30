Third Future of Farming event covered agriculture policy

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

The Globe and Mail hosted the final webcast in its Future of Farming series on March 25. The virtual panel brought farmers and entrepreneurs from across Canada together to discuss policy issues in agriculture.

Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources with The Globe and Mail moderated the panel discussion and hosted the following speakers:

Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (Albany, P.E.I.);

Arzeena Hamir, owner of Amara Farm (Courtenay, B.C.);

Alison Sunstrum, founder and CEO of CNSRV-X Inc. (Cochrane, Alta.);

Lee Moats, farmer (Riceton, Sask.).

The group discussed policy issues including:

The need for better approaches to agriculture trade negotiations;

Supports to help farmers digitalize and invest in innovation;

What carbon pricing means to farmers;

Solutions for farm labour issues.

