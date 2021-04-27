Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

The global pandemic precipitated a hasty build-out of telemedicine and virtual health care services. Seemingly overnight, appointments that had been taking place in clinics and physicians’ offices moved online. The question now is where do we go from here?

The Globe and Mail hosted a panel discussion on April 21 to bring health care experts together to share views on virtual health care for the long term. Panelists discussed learnings from the pandemic and shared their visions for high-quality, accessible and inclusive virtual care for the future.

If you missed the live event or would like to view it again scroll down to the video player, below.

André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail, moderated the panel, which featured the following participants:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, CloudMD

Claire Snyman, author, blogger and patient advocate

Dr. Joy Hataley, family practice anesthetist

Huda Idrees, founder and CEO, Dot Health

The panel discussed issues including:

Why it took so long for Canada to embrace virtual health care;

What patients need and value in their interactions with care providers;

How electronic access to patient records must be part of health care;

Strategies for physicians to connect with patients during virtual appointments.

View the full webcast (60 minutes) below:

