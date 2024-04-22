Skip to main content
Wealth Creation for Business Owners: Tactics for building a cohesive, long-term strategy
Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

On April 11, 2024 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast focused on how multi-generational family-owned businesses can build strategies that preserve, scale and manage family wealth while simultaneously growing the family business.

Speakers:

  • Richard W. Leblanc, Professor of Governance, Law and Ethics, York University
  • Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner, Richter
  • Naim M. Ali, CEO, SM2 Capital Partners
  • Heidi Wong, Counsel, Corporate, Osler
  • Alexandra Posadzki, Telecom Reporter, The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Richter. To learn about upcoming events please see www.globeandmail.com/events.

