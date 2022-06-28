Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
The pandemic has destabilized the way many employers and employees think about work. Frontline workers have encountered unprecedented challenges on the job. Knowledge professionals have struggled to establish boundaries between their home and work lives. Leaders of all types are wrestling to strike the right balance. Nearly every industry has seen increases in stress, anxiety and burnout. New business realities have created real challenges for organizations working to provide good jobs. But they also present opportunities for employers to fundamentally rethink what work is—and what it ought to be.
On June 14 The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast to bring HR professionals and other business leaders together to share strategies for employee mental health, happiness and engagement in the changed economy.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? See the video player below.
Tim Kiladze, reporter and Streetwise columnist with The Globe and Mail moderated the event, beginning with a one-on-one conversation with Louise Taylor Green, management consultant, educator and leadership coach. The interview covered key factors for employers to consider to attract and retain talent.
Following the interview a panel of HR and other business leaders shared strategies to protect employee mental health and wellness, and to support engagement. The panel included:
- Dr. Jennifer Dimoff, assistant professor of organizational behaviour and human resource management with Telfer School of Management
- Peter Pontone, vice president of human resources with Ricoh Canada Inc.
- Janeen Speer, chief people officer with Benevity
- Nabeela Ixtabalan, chief operations officer with Walmart Canada
Watch the full event below:
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Telfer School of Management. To learn about upcoming events please visit www.globeandmail.com/events.