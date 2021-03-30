What growing interest in ESG means for business

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

What does growing interest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mean for business leaders and boards of directors? The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual panel discussion on March 26 to bring experts together to share insights on key drivers of ESG, along with strategies to start or expand an ESG program.

Jeff Jones, ESG and sustainable finance reporter with The Globe and Mail in Calgary moderated the panel and hosted the following speakers:

Edward Olson, leader of environmental, social and governance and regional leader of Enterprise Risk Services with MNP (Kelowna, B.C.);

Mark Podlasly, director of economic policy with the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (Vancouver);

Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards Inc. (Toronto);

Martha Hall Findlay, Chief Sustainability Officer, Suncor (Calgary).

The panel discussed topics such as how to start, assess or expand an ESG program, competencies needed by board members and directors, the need for more Indigenous consultation and approaches to the ‘social’ component of ESG.

