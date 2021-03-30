 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Events

Register
AdChoices
Globe and Mail Events Content

What growing interest in ESG means for business

Comments
Text Size

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

What does growing interest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mean for business leaders and boards of directors? The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual panel discussion on March 26 to bring experts together to share insights on key drivers of ESG, along with strategies to start or expand an ESG program.

Missed the webcast or would like to view it again? View the full video below.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeff Jones, ESG and sustainable finance reporter with The Globe and Mail in Calgary moderated the panel and hosted the following speakers:

  • Edward Olson, leader of environmental, social and governance and regional leader of Enterprise Risk Services with MNP (Kelowna, B.C.);
  • Mark Podlasly, director of economic policy with the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (Vancouver);
  • Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards Inc. (Toronto);
  • Martha Hall Findlay, Chief Sustainability Officer, Suncor (Calgary).

The panel discussed topics such as how to start, assess or expand an ESG program, competencies needed by board members and directors, the need for more Indigenous consultation and approaches to the ‘social’ component of ESG.

Watch the full video (60 minutes).

The Globe and Mail presented the webcast with sponsor support from MNP.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies