Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Most Canadian provinces and territories use a blend of public and private providers for health care services and funding. But longer wait times, an aging population, and the health care labour shortage are prompting governments, physicians, care providers and patients to wonder if there’s a greater role to play for the private sector.
On September 8 The Globe and Mail hosted the first in a series of national events focused on approaches to improve patient access, experience, equity and outcomes across public and private systems in Canada.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? Scroll down to the video player below.
Elder Whabagoon, a member of the Lac Seul First Nation, led the opening and closing ceremonies at the event.
The event started with an introduction by André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail. To provide context on the issue, Carly Weeks, health reporter with The Globe and Mail interviewed Darrell Bricker, global CEO with Ipsos Public Affairs. The conversation covered Canadians’ perceptions and attitudes toward current health care systems and the prospect of more private involvement.
Following the interview a panel of health care providers shared their perspectives on working in a strained system. They discussed ideas and approaches to increase access to care and address burnout among physicians, nurses and other care providers.
The panel included:
Amie Archibald-Varley, RN, MN, health equity specialist, freelance journalist, upcoming author with Harper Collins
Dr. Daniel Flanders, founder of Kindercare Pediatrics
Dr. Brett Belchetz, co-founder and CEO of Maple
Karen Clayton-Babb, chief nurse practitioner and clinic director with Belleville Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
Next on stage was Sonia Kumar a former patient whose experience navigating health care inspired her to start her own clinic called Body Brave. The non-profit clinic provides care and support to individuals who have eating disorders. Ms. Kumar talked about the role and value of non-profit clinics and opportunities to partner with private providers such a health tech organizations.
To tie the day together, Mr. Picard then hosted a panel of health care advocates and providers to share their ideas on innovating health care. Speakers included:
Dr. Kathleen Ross, president, Canadian Medical Association
Chief William Morin, past Chief, Enoch Cree Nation
Heather Cairns-Mills, founder and president, Walk it Off Spinal Cord Wellness Centre
Cheryl Prescod, executive director, Black Creek Community Health Centre
Dr. Jeff Blackmer, executive vice president of global health and chief medical officer with the Canadian Medical Association summarized the event, sharing actions and next steps on the part of the association to push toward solutions.