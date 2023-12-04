Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
The Globe and Mail hosted a hybrid event in Vancouver on November 23, the third in a series called “Public-Private Health Care - Can we find the right balance?”
Health care leaders, providers and patients shared challenges and solutions to rebuild Canada’s public health care systems. They also discussed how provinces such as B.C. can strike the right balance of public and private providers in view of access, timeliness of care, and equity.
The event opened with a song and prayer by Elder Bruce Robinson of Nisga’a Nation. Elder Robinson spoke about the importance and value of Canadian health care and said it’s something to be thankful for.
Dr. Kathleen Ross, president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) delivered an introduction, sharing data and insights on Canadian’s current health systems and access to care.
Andrea Woo, staff reporter with The Globe and Mail then interviewed Dr. Jason Sutherland, director of the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research; and professor with the UBC School of Population and Public Health. Mr. Sutherland analyzed what the Supreme Court decision in Cambie Surgeries Corporation v British Columbia means for health care in B.C.
Following the interview Ms. Woo moderated a panel discussion focused on easing the backlog and wait times patients are experiencing for tests, treatments and procedures. The panel included:
- Lorne Paperny, founder and president of Canada Diagnostics Centres
- Tamara Taggart, community leader and patient activist
- Dr. Chris Hoag, urologist and past-president of Consultant Specialists of BC
- Dr. Saad Ahmed, family physician and director, Western for Canadian Doctors for Medicare
André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail then joined Claire Snyman in a conversation about navigating the health care system. Ms. Snyman shared her experience as a patient with a life-threatening illness seeking care in both the public and private systems.
Mr. Picard also hosted a panel of health care providers who shared their views on what it’s like working inside the current health system, along with solutions to improve care for Canadians, particularly marginalized communities. The panel included:
- Raymond Macaraeg, primary healthcare nurse practitioner with Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre
- Dr. Cornelia (Nel) Wieman, acting chief medical officer with the First Nations Health Authority
- Adriane Gear, registered nurse and president of the BC Nurses Union
- Dr. Matthew Chow, chief mental health officer with TELUS Health
Dr. Jeff Blackmer, executive vice president of global health and chief medical officer with the CMA then closed the event with summary remarks.
