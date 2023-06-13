Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Energy and sustainability stakeholders are pointing to the role of hydrogen as a potential low-carbon energy source for transportation, industry, and power generation.
From gray hydrogen to blue and green, what role might this energy source play in Canada’s net-zero goals? The Globe and Mail hosted a live webcast on May 31 to bring energy and sustainability leaders together to discuss the future of hydrogen in the emerging clean economy.
Emma Graney, energy reporter with The Globe and Mail, moderated a panel discussion including:
- Dana Wong, senior manager of renewable and low carbon fuel strategy with FortisBC;
- Hoda Talebian, senior energy transition consultant with WSP;
- Chief William Morin, board director with Edmonton Global;
- Trevor Van Egmond, senior manager of industry advancement with Alberta Motor Transport Association.
