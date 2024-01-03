According to Statistics Canada, women-owned businesses account for 17.5 per cent of private-sector businesses in Canada.
While the number of businesses owned by women is on the rise, women entrepreneurs commonly face increased challenges surrounding access to capital, mentors, and a support network.
On Thursday, November 30, 2023 The Globe and Mail hosted a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs, who shared how they have navigated these challenges.
Speakers:
- Sasha Krstic, President, Mastercard Canada
- Joanna Griffiths, Founder & CEO, Knixwear
- Althea Johnson, Founder & Kbeauty Expert at Proprlifestyle
- Sarabeth Holden, Co-owner, Red Tape Brewery
- Chris Hannay, Independent Business Reporter, The Globe and Mail (moderator)
