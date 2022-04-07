Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
On March 29 Report on Business magazine hosted the third annual Women Lead Here event, a forum for networking and conversation on female executive leadership. The Women Lead Here ranking is an industry-first assessment of Canada’s largest public companies on gender diversity in leadership positions. The event featured Women Lead Here honouree companies, business leaders and inclusion experts sharing practical ideas and calls to action to increase gender parity in corporate Canada.
Missed the event or would like to view the recording? See the videos, below.
Dawn Calleja, editor, Report on Business magazine took the stage to welcome both in-person and virtual guests before handing off to Vanmala Subramaniam, future of work reporter with The Globe and Mail to lead the first panel. Vanmala covered strategies to support the hybrid workplace with panelists Helena Pagano, executive vice-president and chief human resources and communications officer with Sun Life; and Kira Cordoba-Brown, managing director and head of ICG Talent and Diversity/Inclusion with Citi.
Opinions vary on the merit of diversity quotas and performance metrics in the workplace. Some business leaders feel metrics are the only way to drive results on parity, while others prefer a less formal approach. Fiona Collie, program manager, business and financial products with The Globe and Mail tackled this topic with an in-depth interview featuring Malinda Smith, vice-provost of diversity, equity, and inclusion with the University of Calgary and Gopal Bansal, vice-president, diversity and inclusion with RBC.
Allyship was the next discussion topic, moderated by Tim Kiladze, reporter and streetwise columnist with The Globe and Mail. Tim welcomed Karen Sihra, managing director of equity, diversity and inclusion with CPP Investments; and Amy Vuong, vice-president of strategy, real estate management services with Colliers. The group explored the role of allyship in addressing intersectionality and supporting the advancement of women at work.
Robyn Doolittle, investigative reporter with The Globe and Mail then hosted a panel featuring Gaylyn Craig, vice-president of store operations with Pet Valu; Jason Mullins, president and CEO of goeasy Ltd. and Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment. The panel discussed how they, as C-level executives, are changing the ways they seek, develop and promote women.
Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist with The Globe and Mail closed out the event examining what hinders and helps women on the road to the C-Suite with panelists Jody Kuzenko, president and CEO of Torex Gold Resources Inc. and Wanda Costen, dean of the Smith School of Business, Queen’s University.
