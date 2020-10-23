Bob Rae on his new job, human rights and the challenges ahead

Open this photo in gallery Bob Rae recently became Canada's ambassador to the United Nations.

Since taking his seat as Canada’s new United Nations ambassador this fall, Bob Rae has come out swinging. He’s hammered Russia and Syria for the long and bloody Syrian civil war and tore a strip off the Chinese ambassador for his country’s continued detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

It’s what we’d expect of Mr. Rae, 72, whose passion for human rights runs deep. It characterized his years as Ontario’s NDP premier in the 1990s, when he introduced affirmative action, among other progressive policies, and later informed his private practice as a lawyer defending Indigenous rights. Before taking up the ambassadorship, he was Canada’s special envoy for refugee and humanitarian issues and investigated the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.

He’s joined the UN at a tumultuous time. More than 70 years after it adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, skepticism about the international organization runs high. Notorious rights-abusers China, Russia and Cuba were recently elected to the Human Rights Council, while the U.S. under unilateralist Donald Trump has abandoned it, along with other UN agencies and initiatives, including the World Health Organization. Canada, meanwhile, lost its bid to be on the Security Council earlier this year.

Mr. Rae acknowledges the frustration. But he’s confident that Canada can be effective by forming alliances with other like-minded countries and pushing an agenda to alleviate the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change in the developing world.

Mr. Rae spoke to The Globe and Mail by phone from New York.

How do countries like China and Russia respond when they’re challenged on their human-rights records?

There are essentially two responses that they make. The first is, that this is none of our business. They point to Article 2, Section 1 of the [UN] Charter that says, “The organization is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all its members.” And the second argument they make, if you’re Canada, is all about how we have an Indigenous issue that’s a disgrace and a product of colonization and we’re guilty of genocide.

I’ve dealt with those two arguments. The first one is that sovereignty is not the only principle recognized in the Charter, and over the last 70-odd years we’ve created, not only the Universal Declaration, but a number of institutions to focus on human rights. It’s almost like the argument made around the American Constitution by originalists. Ironically, the Russians and the Chinese are the originalists here, making a strict interpretation of the Charter, saying we shouldn’t be adding all these other elements.

My response to the second argument is to say, “Look, we enter into these discussions with a sense of humility. The Prime Minister in 2016 gave a very eloquent speech at the UN on the challenge of our own record in respect to Indigenous rights. We don’t make our representations on the premise that we don’t have issues ourselves, we make them on the principle that everyone has to be held accountable.”

Canada and Jamaica are spearheading this new UN Initiative on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond. It sounds like a hugely ambitious project that’s been compared to the Marshall Plan for Europe after the Second World War.

The impact of COVID in the developing world is, from an economic standpoint, extremely serious at present and is going to be even more serious as time unfolds. And to address it, we’re going to need to look at measures that would have been inconceivable two or three years ago, on a sustained basis. But the challenge is that many of the developing countries do not have the means to make these investments themselves. So, we have to deal with it in a much more imaginative way than has been done before. And it needs to be linked to sustainability and to the investments that are going to be necessary to reach our [emission reduction] goals under the Paris Agreement. Without it, I think it’s fair to say that we will fail to meet any of the sustainable development goals for 2030 and we will fall way behind in the fight against climate change. And those two things go together.

How much is this initiative going to cost?

We’re not putting a price tag on it at the moment.

You’ve criticized Canada’s spending on foreign aid in your final report to the federal government as special envoy for refugee and humanitarian issues. Our country has a considerable legacy at the UN, but how is it regarded there today?

I’ve found since coming here and talking to the Secretary-General [António Guterres] and a number of other senior UN officials, and many of our fellow countries, a very deep appreciation not just for the historic role that Canada has played, but the strong presence that we have in every facet of the organization. We’re one of the top 10 donors to the UN itself. What I suggested in my report is that we need to look at the ways that we could contribute more and where both the opportunity and obligation arises to do so. I think that’s something the government is taking very seriously.

You mentioned Canada’s shameful record on Indigenous rights. What do you think Canada has to do further to put Indigenous people on an equal footing with the rest of Canadians?

We’re making progress if you look at things like completion of secondary school among Indigenous youth and the steps that have been taken to increase the opportunities for self-government – the creation of Nunavut, the land-claims agreements that have taken place. But that progress must continue down a path to genuine self-government and a much greater capacity on the part of First Nations people to participate fully in the governance of Canada as a founding partner of this country. In terms of the UN, similarly, there have to be ways of ensuring greater Indigenous participation.

You’re no stranger to the UN – your father was a UN ambassador in both Geneva and New York in the 1970s. Were there the same frustrations with it back then?

Totally. I think it’s important to remember that. There’s this tendency to think of the “golden days,” but it was always tough. During the war in Vietnam, there was great frustration in the organization because it wasn’t able to engage at all in dealing with that conflict. In the ’70s, there were really tough issues around wars in the Middle East; you had resolutions saying that Zionism is racism and the defunding of the UN for a time by the United States. So, what we’re facing now is not a new situation that has no precedents. Sometimes we blame the organization for the state of the world, and I think that’s a big mistake. As [the late U.S. ambassador] Richard Holbrooke once said, it’s like blaming Madison Square Garden every time the Knicks lose. How the UN works is really up to the member states. If they aren’t engaging in a constructive way, it’s always a challenge.

What are you hoping to accomplish during your time as ambassador?

Well, it’s a group effort. It’s not about me, it’s about what are we as a country prepared to do. And not only that, but can we create an effective response in partnership with others that will, to go back to the words of the Charter, help save future generations from the scourge of war. We can’t pretend that we can change the world at the snap of our fingers, but we can, in fact, improve things.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.