Five charts that show the impact of anti-Black racism in Canada

Tyra Forde
Special to The Globe and Mail
The average income for Black people is $12,000 less than for white people—and if you compare average income between genders, the gap is even more stark: white men make $25,000 more than Black women. This is just one example of racial inequality in Canadian society, but if you look at economic and social statistics, the impact of anti-Black racism becomes even more clear. Read on for five charts that break down racial disparities in education, health, wealth and policing.

Published one year after the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing global reckoning over anti-Black racism, the Time for Change special report is intended to amplify the voices of Black leaders, while shedding light on the work that still needs to be done to combat systemic inequalities across infrastructure, employment and other facets of daily life.

