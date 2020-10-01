The Globe and Mail’s international affairs columnist, Doug Saunders, sat down for a remote discussion with renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, whose most recent book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, draws on five decades of her research into the presidencies and crisis responses of Abraham Lincoln, Lyndon B. Johnson, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The scope of the conversation was broad, as Goodwin and Saunders discussed many hot-button topics for the 2020 election, including the nomination process to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the historical and present role of the Electoral College in the American voting system.

Among the dozens of audience questions received in advance for Goodwin, one of the most popular themes to emerge was whether the 2020 U.S. election, which feels like an unprecedented moment in history, is really as unique as it seems in the present moment. While the coronavirus continues to claim thousands of American lives, and controversy over mail-in ballots and the likelihood of a definitive electoral result on November 3 continues to swell, Goodwin offered a reminder that the United States has found itself in similarly uncertain and tumultuous circumstances in the past.

“It does feel to many of us as if [the present moment] is unprecedented, but… we have been through situations in the past where an incumbent was running in the middle of a crisis,” said Goodwin. In these moments of crisis, the candidates’ leadership styles seemed to be the deciding factor for American voters. For example, as the incumbent in the election of 1864, against a backdrop of political turmoil and violence brought on by the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln ran on a platform of reconciliation that managed to see him through to reelection. But in 1932, incumbent Herbert Hoover was unable to convince the electorate that he could steer the country through the Great Depression. He was defeated by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a candidate who seemed to embody leadership, and gave American voters a great deal hope with his plans to pull the United States out of a deep economic recession.

“The candidate of President Trump is unprecedented,” added Goodwin. “We’ll see what happens during the election, but my guess is that leadership will still be the central factor, as it was in 1864, [and] as it was in 1932.”

Goodwin shared many other fascinating insights and anecdotes throughout the interview, including the story of an evening she once spent with Bill and Hillary Clinton in the White House, searching for a room where Winston Churchill once slept. Be sure to watch the conversation above.

Originally broadcasted October 1, 2020. Replay will expire November 4, 2020.

