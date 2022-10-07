Private Schools 2022
What prospective students and parents need to know before making the decision
Project-based learning teaches more than just facts
Project-based learning lets students dive deep into a subject and relate it to real life
Well-rounded curriculums prepare students for learning – and life
Clubs, athletics and wellness programs at private schools are part of a holistic approach of teaching the whole student
What should you look for in a private school?
Strong leadership, special courses, extra activities are all factors to examine
Sports-focused schools allow student athletes to have a life outside of athletics
Condensed training schedules and access to academic variety are key benefits
Students with learning disabilities have exciting options at specialized private schools across Canada
There are schools designed to help students struggling with learning disabilities ranging from dyslexia to dysgraphia and ADHD
What life is like after attending private school
Small class sizes and a close-knit community help graduates excel in their chosen professions
Financial matters: Contests, bursaries, scholarships can help pay for private school
More schools boost financial assistance and offer creative ways to pay for private education
How private schools minimized pandemic learning disruptions
Schools now have strategies in place to help welcome new students with a wide range of pandemic educational experiences
Specialty private schools help students focus on their passions
Military, entrepreneurship, arts, athletics, languages, STEM among specialty themes
Leaders of tomorrow: How private schools teach kids to handle big issues
Schools focus on educating students to believe they can make a difference
Private schools restart pandemic-paused international trips
Schools aim for unique experiences for students to learn about culture, language, ecology