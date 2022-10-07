Private Schools 2022 What prospective students and parents need to know before making the decision Text Size Bookmark To find your bookmarked articles,

go to your account menu at the top of the page and select Bookmarks.

Project-based learning teaches more than just facts

Project-based learning lets students dive deep into a subject and relate it to real life

Well-rounded curriculums prepare students for learning – and life

Clubs, athletics and wellness programs at private schools are part of a holistic approach of teaching the whole student

What should you look for in a private school?

Strong leadership, special courses, extra activities are all factors to examine

Sports-focused schools allow student athletes to have a life outside of athletics

Condensed training schedules and access to academic variety are key benefits

Students with learning disabilities have exciting options at specialized private schools across Canada

There are schools designed to help students struggling with learning disabilities ranging from dyslexia to dysgraphia and ADHD

What life is like after attending private school

Small class sizes and a close-knit community help graduates excel in their chosen professions

Financial matters: Contests, bursaries, scholarships can help pay for private school

More schools boost financial assistance and offer creative ways to pay for private education

How private schools minimized pandemic learning disruptions

Schools now have strategies in place to help welcome new students with a wide range of pandemic educational experiences

Specialty private schools help students focus on their passions

Military, entrepreneurship, arts, athletics, languages, STEM among specialty themes

Leaders of tomorrow: How private schools teach kids to handle big issues

Schools focus on educating students to believe they can make a difference

Private schools restart pandemic-paused international trips

Schools aim for unique experiences for students to learn about culture, language, ecology