How to position your ETF portfolio for a potential second COVID-19 wave

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker takes a swab sample from a man at a coronavirus test centre at Rome's San Giovanni hospital on Aug. 18, 2020. REMO CASILLI/Reuters

Investors saw wild swings in their portfolios in recent months amid the economic fallout from COVID-19 and now are bracing for a potential second wave of the pandemic.

The virus’s possible resurgence comes alongside other expected events in the coming months including the U.S. presidential election and a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Investors should prepare for more uncertainty in the short term, says John Hood, president and portfolio manager at J.C. Hood Investment Counsel Inc. in Pickering, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to have a strategy for dealing with it,” he says. “Panic is not a strategy.”

Mr. Hood recommends investors look carefully at their portfolio, ensure it’s diversified – and not in areas likely to get hit hard by a second coronavirus wave such as real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, and airlines.

He sold off his bond holdings and has “more cash on hand now than I have had in the last 20 years,” waiting to put it to work.

Gold expected to keep shining

Some of the best-performing ETFs amid the pandemic have been in haven investments such as gold or U.S. Treasuries, which are “safety assets and repositories of panic buying,” says Daniel Straus, head of ETF research and strategy at National Bank Financial Inc.

Although gold’s performance has been “quite eye-popping,” there may be more room for bullion to rise, especially if the second wave gets worse, Mr. Straus says.

“We still are big fans of those assets as ballasts in a portfolio in small amounts, so you can have an asset that zigs when everything else zags,” Mr. Straus says, but adds there “may be a limited amount of headroom” for gains.

Mr. Strauss likes the Purpose Gold Bullion Fund (KILO-T), which is backed by physical gold and has a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.26 per cent. KILO’s assets under management (AUM) are about $236.9-million, and the ETF is up 28.8 per cent so far this year. (All data from Morningstar as of Aug. 17.)

Story continues below advertisement

Gold ETFs have had a strong run, adds Mr. Hood, but mainly because of the U.S. dollar’s decline. “I think it’s a lousy asset,” he says, adding that “gold at $5,000 [as some gold bugs are forecasting] – that’s not happening.”

However, since investors turn to gold when markets decline, it can be beneficial to hold a little as the pandemic persists, Mr. Hood says.

He recommends larger gold ETFs such as the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD-T), which holds big global miners. XGD has $1.6-billion in AUM, an MER of 0.61 per cent and a year-to-date return of 50.3 per cent.

The less risky option, Mr. Hood says, is the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD-A), which is backed by physical bullion. It has an AUM of US$79.4-billion, an MER of 0.40 per cent and a year-to-date return of 30.5 per cent. “It’s a tactical hedge,” Mr. Hood says.

For U.S. Treasuries, Mr. Straus suggests the BMO Long-Term U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL-NE), which invests in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of more than 20 years. ZTL is up 23.2 per cent year-to-date, has $74.3-million AUM and a 0.22 per cent MER. However, Mr. Straus notes these investments can be volatile, and ZTL has started to come down in price since the level it reached in February and March. Its three-month loss is 7.6 per cent.

Groceries, tech and health care expected to outperform

A few select sectors are expected to benefit once again if a second wave of the pandemic hits, ranging from consumer staples to technology to health care.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Straus points to two recently launched health-care ETFs “that really seem to be in the right place at the right time.”

One is the ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM-A), which invests in biotech companies working on testing and treatments of infectious diseases. It has an AUM of US$74.5-million and an MER of 0.68 per cent. The ETF was launched on June 17 and is down 7.8 per cent over the past month.

The second is the Pacer Biothreat Strategy ETF (VIRS-A), launched on June 24. It invests in U.S. companies that aim to protect against, endure or recover from biological threats to human health. It has an AUM of US$5.5-million, an MER of 0.70 per cent and is up 3.2 per cent over the past month.

“Even in the first few weeks since they’ve launched, they’ve had amazing performance because they focus on the segments of the health-care industry that may well be best positioned to deal with our viral realities,” Mr. Straus says.

Technology, which has benefited as people rely on digital services to do everything from online shopping to working from home, “has more room to grow,” says Charlie Spiring, co-founder, chairman and senior investment advisor at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. in Winnipeg.

Mr. Spiring likes Emerge Canada Inc.‘s new ARK ETFs, which are just over a year old. “They cover the gamut of what’s changing and growing in the world,” he says. “They’re up ridiculous amounts.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF (EARK-NE) is an actively managed fund focusing on “technology-enabled new products or services that could potentially change the way the world works,” he says. A few of its top holdings include Tesla Inc., Invitae Corp., and Square Inc. EARK is up 66.3 per cent so far this year.

Emerge ARK series also include the Genomics and Biotech ETF (EAGB-NE); the AI & Big Data ETF (EAAI-NE); the Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF (EAUT-NE); and the Fintech Innovation ETF (EAFT-NE). All are up between about 55 per cent and 82 per cent so far this year

Mr. Spiring also likes the Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF (CYBR-T), given the rapid rise in demand for cybersecurity.

“This is evolving so fast out there. I think there’s no end of [money] that firms, when in jeopardy, will spend to keep hackers away and deal with it,” Mr. Spiring says. CYBR has about $96-million in AUM, an MER of 0.63 per cent and a year-to-date return of 32 per cent.

There are other niche technology investments to take advantage of a potential second wave, Mr. Strauss adds. The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ-Q), which, as the name suggests, invests in e-commerce companies, has US$74.6-million in AUM, an MER of 0.50 per cent, and is up 53.5 per cent so far this year.

But Mr. Straus recommends pairing it with a more conservative ETF pick, such as consumer staples. One option is the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF (XST-T), with an AUM of $120.5-million, an MER of 0.61 per cent and a year-to-date return of 7.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a little bit of a protective position,” Mr. Straus says, noting XST didn’t fall as much as the overall market earlier this year and still participated in the strong recovery to date.