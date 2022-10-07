This past summer, the senior girls field hockey team from St. Michaels University School in Victoria spent two weeks in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg playing local teams, visiting historical sites and staying in youth hostels and with billet families.

After two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions, many of Canada’s private schools are restarting, refining and adding overseas trips to provide more lasting experiences for their students.

St. Michaels University School in Victoria has used the travel hiatus of the pandemic to refocus its major foreign trips and is shifting from its past emphasis on “service” – think building houses in the developing world – to something centred on life skills and personal growth.

“It will be about immersing yourself in the culture: meeting people, learning about the culture, exploring, visiting significant sites, consuming the arts, learning about the food,” says Richard Primrose, assistant director of St. Michaels.

International travel at the Kindergarten to Grade 12 day and boarding school is focused on its senior students (Grade 9 to 12) and is viewed as a major component in their growth and development into adults.

“If we want to develop the best leaders we can, they have to have a global perspective,” says Mr. Primrose, who calls it a “global citizen” approach.

Putting students into unfamiliar environments, allowing them to safely explore on their own and presenting them with daily challenges of language barriers, currency exchange and transportation all develop critical life skills.

“It is going to breed resilience … also it breeds creativity. Any international experiences you have, later on in life you are going to be able to draw on them for creativity and ideas.”

Prepandemic, St. Michaels typically ran two lengthy international service trips as well as regular sports, arts and music-based trips each year.

The Victoria school’s senior girls field hockey team spent two weeks this summer in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg, playing local teams, visiting historical sites and staying in youth hostels and with billet families.

Some private schools have kicked off the new school year with fall trips that are annual highlights, such as the one-week Round Square group conference taking place this year in Britain.

An association of 230 schools in 50 countries with a strong Canadian presence, Round Square members promote academic excellence and personal development and responsibility through service, challenge, adventure and international projects.

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, a Calgary-area Kindergarten to Grade 12 private school, took eight students to the British event at Oxford University. In past years, Round Square members have sent students to India, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Argentina, and many European countries.

The focus on student growth through foreign experiences starts in Grade 8 at the school, says Nicole Egli, a senior school science teacher and co-ordinator of many student excursions.

“In order to enrich their language learning, because language is best learned in immersion, we have travelled the French Martinique, Cuba and Mexico and Montreal,” she says.

For high-school students, the international focus is broadened to cultural and language trips to Europe as well as music-oriented trips to Russia, Austria and a coming trip to Japan.

This summer, 20 Strathcona-Tweedsmuir students in Grades 10 and 11 travelled to Switzerland for two weeks.

The school is now looking to add more trips for this year and beyond, leaning on its Round Square networks as well as the international connections of teachers and administrators such as Ms. Egli, who is a Swiss citizen.

“They are not just ‘let’s go tour,’ there is always an educational, environmental or sustainability [focus] to our choice of trips,” Ms. Egli adds. “Rather than just saying they got to go, I hear students more often referencing, ‘When we were here, we learned so much how to become a team,’ or, ‘How we can make a change on a small scale and really have an impact?’

“They don’t just passport stamp or put a pin on a map, they are looking for those opportunities for experiential learning and making a difference, for creating memories and a better place.”

Montreal’s Lower Canada College, which also sent eight students to the British Round Square trip, plans to send its senior band to Berlin and Amsterdam in March to experience world-renowned orchestras as well as perform.

“They experience not only travelling as a group and going to new places, but the actual playing in a historic venue – when they were in Milan, they had 1,000 people come to watch them, which simply doesn’t happen here,” explains Mark Salkeld, the school’s deputy head.

Another trip is scheduled for Panama in March for students in the international Duke of Edinburgh award program that promotes development in areas such as life skills, initiative, self-reliance, leadership and service to community. Previously, they travelled to Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru.

“This trip to Panama, a lot of the focus will be staying in a natural reserve and [students] will be interacting with locals who are doing ecological research and interacting with Indigenous populations,” Mr. Salkeld says.

With a strong French-language focus, Lower Canada College is also planning a French immersion ecological-themed trip to Guadeloupe and a racial justice, blues-music-oriented excursion to Memphis or New Orleans.

The blues music trip is getting a lot of interest from parents, whose offers of acting as chaperones are politely declined.

“We want the students to have the experience. Part of the experience is being away from their parents.”