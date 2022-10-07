Grade 11 student Aisha Tawdi, second from left, says Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s School in Westmount, Que., emphasizes developing girls' entrepreneurial skills, and activities have built up her confidence and leadership skills.

Over the five years she’s been a student at Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s School, Aisha Tawdi says she’s developed “leadership skills I didn’t know I could have” thanks to the entrepreneurial-themed program at the girls’ independent school in Westmount, Que.

“My experiences at the school have all pushed me out of my comfort zone, to take risks and realize I can do a lot I put my mind to and build confidence all around,” says the 16-year-old, who’s in her final year at the day school, which offers Kindergarten to Grade 11.

Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s School, also known as ECS, is among independent and private schools known as specialty schools. They commonly have a particular theme or focus, allowing students to follow a certain path or passion. Types of specialty schools include ones geared to the arts, athletics, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math), languages, and distinct approaches to teaching and learning, such as Montessori or Waldorf.

At ECS, the focus is on “igniting girls’ hearts and entrepreneurial spirit,” with a strong STEM component.

It’s the drive Ms. Tawdi says she needed to build confidence after attending a co-ed public school in Montreal’s West Island. Next year, she plans to start two years at a private CEGEP, pre-university college in Quebec, before deciding what to do next. She says she may work toward a career in customer service or running her own business.

ECS was founded in 1909 by teachers Maud Edgar and Mary Cramp at a time when women didn’t even have the right to vote, says Lauren Aslin, head of school.

Tuition ranges from $19,750 to $23,095, depending on the grade. The average annual enrolment is about 300. “Personalized and tailored is what we do beautifully here, and you can’t do that when there are huge numbers in a class,” Ms. Aslin says.

The first week of September, Ms. Tawdi was among the about 150 upper-grade students at an event launching the school’s 2022-23 entrepreneurial platform – an outline of how all the subjects come together and collectively play a role in instilling an entrepreneurial mindset. At the event were also 13 entrepreneurs, some of them alumni, who took part in a panel discussion on topics including ethical business. The students also had a chance to talk to the entrepreneurs to learn more about their work and motivation.

Ms. Tawdi says she got an early taste of what it’s like to think critically and do teamwork. In her first year, she was part of a group of Grade 7 to 11 students who created video tutorials that help develop confidence in math. Other projects she’s worked on include one on product design, where students came up with the idea of chewable tablets that turn into toothpaste.

“I used to be an insecure person at my old school,” Ms. Tawdi says, noting she’s now competing in sports such as rugby and volleyball. “Even going to the tryouts [at ECS] was a huge step for me.”

Whatever the focus, specialty schools emphasize it in their curriculum, programs and culture, with students supported by expert teachers and coaches, and top-grade facilities.

These special-concept schools play an important role in the education system, helping meet the demands of an ever-changing world and global work force, private school experts say.

A 2016 Fraser Institute study noted that of the nearly 2,000 private schools it examined, almost one-third declared a special program emphasis or unique teaching approach. Nearly half of those in the survey had a religious orientation.

Karen Flindall, communications and marketing co-ordinator with Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS), says many of its 94 member schools have high-level programs with a special emphasis. Twenty-eight of the 94 schools are boarding schools, which provide a “24/7 immersive learning environment … where students have opportunities to flourish beyond classroom learning,” Ms. Flindall said in an e-mail interview.

For Lisa Thompson, a boarding school for boys has proved to be what her son Nick needed after he graduated from a co-ed private elementary school and started at a public high school two years ago.

A few weeks into Grade 9, Nick transferred to Robert Land Academy, a military-inspired school located in Wellandport in Ontario’s Niagara Region. Ms. Thompson says her 16-year-old son, now in Grade 11, is thriving at Canada’s only private, non-university-level military-style school.

The public high school “was missing structure,” says Ms. Thompson, who lives in a town in Eastern Ontario with her husband, Steve. “The classes were larger, there wasn’t the accountability, and he hadn’t established strong study skills. So, we really looked at the academy as something that could provide structure for him academically and socially to improve his chances at success for life.”

Robert Land Academy started accepting students in 1978. Students become members of a national army cadet corps and live in dormitories named after famous military figures. The annual fees are $61,200 for Canadian students and $65,200 for international students (about 20 per cent of enrolment), covering tuition, room and board, textbooks and most course materials, and school trips.

Ms. Thompson says the academy is fulfilling Nick’s passion to play sports – there’s a multi-purpose facility that includes boxing and wrestling rooms – and “Nick’s grades have improved significantly.”

“When he comes home for weekends or breaks … he knows he needs to get his homework done before he returns to the academy, and he does it completely on his own,” she says, adding Nick is considering pursuing a career in law.

The academy’s 11 teachers are a mix of men and women; and while there are staff with a military background, it’s not a requirement, says Ryan Smid, a retired lieutenant-colonel and the academy’s headmaster since 2020.

He says while the odd student may enroll with the postgraduation goal of joining the Canadian Armed Forces, more commonly, families are drawn to the academy for its emphasis on structure (like waking up at 6:30 a.m. and in bed before 10 p.m., and no personal electronic device use outside computers for school work), teamwork, academics geared toward university, self-discipline, and healthy and active living.

“A lot of our boys end up coming to us at the end of September and into October when it’s becoming clear they’re not succeeding in their current school,” Mr. Smid says, noting the 2022-23 school year began with 60 students. “By the time we start our second term, we expect it to be closer to 100 students.

“This is not a school for bad boys or boys who can’t cut it out there in the real world. We’re able to help a broad range of boys.”

Here are a few of the other Canadian private or independent schools with a special program emphasis, as noted by CAIS: