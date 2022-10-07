Ashbury College students in Ottawa are required to complete nine co-curricular activities, which can include robotics.

Students who wish to graduate with the Ashbury Diploma from Ashbury College in Ottawa are required to complete nine co-curricular activities, which range from clubs, including the glee club or LEGO club, to more STEAM-related activities such as robotics and crafting, to a variety of athletics.

It’s a rigorous pursuit, but the point is to produce well-rounded students and it’s the way many private schools – new and old, large and small – are designing their curriculums these days.

“I think one of the big things you’re finding now is that we’ve moved away from focusing solely on academics being above all else,” says Bruce Mutch, director of enrolment and advancement at Ashbury, which has around 750 students, 120 of whom board on campus. “It’s really about developing the whole person.”

Indeed, private schools across Canada are aiming to provide a holistic student experience through programs that focus on athletics, the arts, and mental health and wellness. By doing so, the hope is that these students will emerge from these schools with both confidence and resilience to take on the world, but also to expose these young people to different ways of learning or interests that go beyond the traditional classroom.

“Having those passions that are outside of class, whether it be arts or athletics or community service, that’s what we really want to support,” Mr. Mutch says, “because those interests can last you for a lifetime.” He also says it’s just one more way to “find focus” in a world that bombards students with distractions provided by screens and technology.

While not all private schools are making these programs mandatory (even Ashbury College has different diplomas if students don’t wish to pursue the co-curricular stream), a prospective parent would be hard-pressed to find a school that doesn’t offer at least some unique programming outside of academics.

Many of these programs can extend beyond the physical health into the mental well-being of students as schools also embrace a focus on wellness.

For instance, students at Upper Canada College, a boys private school in Toronto, can take a break from their hectic schedules and recharge in the peace and quiet space (PAQS), which is a non-academic space in the school’s health centre where students can learn meditation and breathing techniques.

At Urban Academy in New Westminster, B.C., students are taught mindfulness – techniques to keep a person present in the moment and help with focus – along with having a social-emotional counsellor on staff.

But an interesting byproduct of providing a variety of non-academic activities and programs is that they can actually improve the academic performance of the student, explains Jacqueline Leighton, a professor in the educational psychology department at the University of Alberta.

“When you look at all the research on learning and excellence expertise, one of the things that is really striking is that more important than any one type of content is being able to instill in children an ability to learn, and an ability to know how to learn and love what they do, even if it’s difficult at first,” Dr. Leighton says. “The idea of teaching children how to learn in areas outside of academics can actually be very helpful in academics.”

It’s also about recognizing that not all students are going to pursue the same career paths after leaving school, so it’s best to show these young people the different options available to them so they can choose a path that makes them happy, Dr. Leighton explains.

“Being able to allow kids to experience success in other areas that are of real interest to them may allow them to be far happier, as they are able to accomplish certain skills and acquire certain skills in those other areas,” she says. “And I think that’s what we want: to raise children that are going to excel at whatever they want to do and are happy doing so.”

Private schools across Canada aim to provide a holistic student experience through programs that focus on athletics, the arts, and mental health and wellness.

Even new private schools are using the idea of creating a well-rounded student experience as the building blocks of their curriculums. In fact, it’s deeply rooted in the philosophy at Eastgate Academy in Moncton, which only opened last year.

“It’s been at the core of our development from the start,” says Kathryn Crossman, principal at Eastgate Academy. “We want our future graduates to be able to walk into postsecondary life or the work force or whatever their future looks like feeling not only like they’ve got the skills to be successful in whatever field they choose, but also to have a sense of self and to know how to interact socially and to take care of themselves.”

While the school is still building its numbers in order to be able to offer more athletics or programs for students, it does have a play-based after-school program to allow the students to blow off steam after the rigours of the school day.

“We want to teach the whole child and play is a big part of that,” Ms. Crossman adds.