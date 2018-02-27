 Skip to main content

Scarce, expensive cobalt essential for electric cars

The key factor driving the price of this precious metal is surging demand for lithium-ion batteries. As the world’s third-biggest producer of cobalt, Canada is benefiting.

The bright side of the diamond supply gap

If global supplies of newly mined rocks go down, conflict-free Canadian production may be more valuable.

Six mining ETFs to play global economic growth

Base metals are more cyclical, but lithium can be a longer-term investment driven by rising demand for batteries in electric cars.

‘Gold is its own little world’

Should investors go for gold in 2018? Is bullion at, or near, a bottom? Will cryptocurrencies dull its shine? The answers are complex.

Revived mining industry attracts ‘smart money’

With 20 IPOs last year, the highest in seven years, equity capital is flowing again.

Gold and silver streaming model hits a bump

Streamers offer a conservative way to invest in metals like gold and silver. The president of Wheaton Precious Metals says stock in his firm is a good buy – despite a tax dispute.

Mining innovation a hard sell

Smaller tech and drilling companies say industry is slow to embrace change, and investors slower still.

Miners go back to (business) school

An emerging niche at business schools, mining specialties produce future leaders who will drive internal renewal.

What do the mining watchdogs see?

Holding Canadian mining firms and their affiliates abroad to account remains a tough task – even for the professionals. Where does that leave individual investors?

