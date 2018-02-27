Scarce, expensive cobalt essential for electric cars
The key factor driving the price of this precious metal is surging demand for lithium-ion batteries. As the world’s third-biggest producer of cobalt, Canada is benefiting.READ MORE ❯
The bright side of the diamond supply gap
If global supplies of newly mined rocks go down, conflict-free Canadian production may be more valuable.READ MORE ❯
Six mining ETFs to play global economic growth
Base metals are more cyclical, but lithium can be a longer-term investment driven by rising demand for batteries in electric cars.READ MORE ❯
‘Gold is its own little world’
Should investors go for gold in 2018? Is bullion at, or near, a bottom? Will cryptocurrencies dull its shine? The answers are complex.READ MORE ❯
Revived mining industry attracts ‘smart money’
With 20 IPOs last year, the highest in seven years, equity capital is flowing again.READ MORE ❯
Gold and silver streaming model hits a bump
Streamers offer a conservative way to invest in metals like gold and silver. The president of Wheaton Precious Metals says stock in his firm is a good buy – despite a tax dispute.READ MORE ❯
Mining innovation a hard sell
Smaller tech and drilling companies say industry is slow to embrace change, and investors slower still.READ MORE ❯
Miners go back to (business) school
An emerging niche at business schools, mining specialties produce future leaders who will drive internal renewal.READ MORE ❯
What do the mining watchdogs see?
Holding Canadian mining firms and their affiliates abroad to account remains a tough task – even for the professionals. Where does that leave individual investors?READ MORE ❯