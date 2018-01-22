In photos: Gruelling Dakar rally takes drivers from desert to highlands

The gruelling Dakar Rally wrapped up this weekend, after participants covered 9,000 kilometres from desert to beach to highlands.

The race started in Peru and finished in Argentina after crossing through Bolivia. Carlos Sainz of the Peugeot team captured his second Dakar victory. He first won in 2010 with Volkswagen.

Sam Sunderland, the defending champion, crashed in the desert while leading and had to abandon the competition.

KTM's Matthias Walkner of Austria won the motorbike competition.

"This is a dreaKTM's Matthias Walkner come true, I am so happy. This took a lot from me, but here we are," Walkner told The Associated Press.

Here are pictures from the rally.

Peugeot’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during Stage 3 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona in Peru on Jan. 8, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Slovak biker Stefan Svitko powers his KTM during the 2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona in Peru, on Jan. 8, 2018. AFP/Getty Images

Kamaz Russian driver Eduard Nikolaev, co-drivers Evgeny Yakovlev and mechanic Vladimir Rybakov are stuck in the sand after their truck tipped over during Stage 5 between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa in Peru, on Jan. 10, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Janus Van Kasteren and co-pilot Wouter De Graaff of the Netherlands work on their Renault during Stage 5 on Jan. 10, 2018. ANDRES STAPFF/REUTERS

Peugeot’s French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena from Monaco, front, get stuck in the sand during Stage 5 between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa in Peru on Jan. 10, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Toyota’s Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and French co-driver Mathieu Baumel ride through the dunes of Tanaca during the 2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5 in Peru on Jan. 10, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Peugeot’s Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz compete during Stage 11 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Belen and Chilecito, in Argentina, on Jan. 17, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Sainz and Cruz compete during Stage 12 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, on Jan. 18, 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Sainz and Cruz in the 3008 DKR Peugeot car during Stage 13 of the 2018 Dakar Rally in Argentina on Jan. 19, 2018. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Sainz and co-driver Cruz of Peugeot Total celebrate victory with their team after Stage 14 of the 2018 Dakar Rally in Cordoba, Argentina, on Jan. 20, 2018 Dan Istitene/Getty Images

