In photos: Gruelling Dakar rally takes drivers from desert to highlands

The gruelling Dakar Rally wrapped up this weekend, after participants covered 9,000 kilometres from desert to beach to highlands.
The race started in Peru and finished in Argentina after crossing through Bolivia. Carlos Sainz of the Peugeot team captured his second Dakar victory. He first won in 2010 with Volkswagen.
Sam Sunderland, the defending champion, crashed in the desert while leading and had to abandon the competition.
KTM's Matthias Walkner of Austria won the motorbike competition.
"This is a dreaKTM's Matthias Walkner come true, I am so happy. This took a lot from me, but here we are," Walkner told The Associated Press.
Here are pictures from the rally.
