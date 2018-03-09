In photos: Wild concept vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva International Motor Show is displaying some wild out-there "concept" vehicles.

While some will eventually be produced for the mass market, others are built to simply to wow consumers with an auto maker's demonstrations of design and engineering.

As concept cars look toward the future, increasingly they are based on electification.

Here are some on display in Geneva. The show closes on Feb. 18.

Sbarro TwoFort100 concept car. MARTIAL TREZZINI/the associated press

Toyota Concept-i. Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Adrian Van Hooydonk, senior vice-president of design for BMW Group, presents the BMW Concept M8 Gran coupe. Cyril Zingaro/the associated press

Nissan IMx concept car. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Volkswagen ID Buzz concept car. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Hyundai Auto Vision concept car. Martial Trezzini/the associated press

McLaren Senna GTR concept car. Cyril Zingaro/the associated press

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept car. Cyril Zingaro/the associated press

Renault EZ-GO autonomous urban concept car. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

