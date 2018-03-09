 Skip to main content

In photos: Wild concept vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show

Wild concept vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show

Some will eventually hit the market, but others are created just to impress consumers

The Geneva International Motor Show is displaying some wild out-there "concept" vehicles.

While some will eventually be produced for the mass market, others are built to simply to wow consumers with an auto maker's demonstrations of design and engineering.

As concept cars look toward the future, increasingly they are based on electification.

Here are some on display in Geneva. The show closes on Feb. 18.

Sbarro TwoFort100 concept car.

Toyota Concept-i.

Adrian Van Hooydonk, senior vice-president of design for BMW Group, presents the BMW Concept M8 Gran coupe.

Nissan IMx concept car.

Volkswagen ID Buzz concept car.

Hyundai Auto Vision concept car.

McLaren Senna GTR concept car.

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept car.

Renault EZ-GO autonomous urban concept car.

