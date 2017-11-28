After months of glimpses, Jeep unveils 2018 Wrangler

The second generation of the instantly recognizable Jeep Wrangler is finally out in the open, debuting this week at the Los Angeles auto show.

It features two new engines, two new transmissions and aluminum bodywork for lighter weight. Design differences are subtle, because there's no way Jeep wanted to spoil the huge appeal of the rugged Wrangler: The windows are larger with a lower beltline and the grille still has seven slots but now wraps the round headlights into its sides. The windshield is gently raked for a more aerodynamic and quieter ride.

We knew much of this already, because spy photos have been leaking out all year, both intentionally and accidentally. Jeep drove the new Wrangler more than six million kilometres in testing in places with various terrain and weather, including Alaska, Arizona, China and Brazil. But it's only now we know the details.

There will be three editions of the two-door Wrangler: Sport, Sport S and ultrarugged Rubicon. There will be four versions of the four-door Wrangler Unlimited, adding a mid-level Sahara edition. All Wranglers will be available with either the new 6-speed manual, re-engineered for smoothness and shorter throws, or the new eight-speed automatic. Both are intended as much for off-road as highway use.

The current 3.6-lite Pentastar V-6 engine will still be available, although now with stop-start technology as standard. An all-new 2.0-litre, turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine creates 270 horsepower and 295 lbs.-ft. of torque. Available with the eight-speed automatic, it will be the model with the best fuel consumption – and Jeep will need it to help keep its fleet consumption down.

In 2019, a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V-6 will be available, good for 260 hp and a huge 442 lbs.-ft. of torque. It will only be available in the four-door Unlimited.

There will be two different 4x4 systems – one rugged and one very rugged. The Command-Trac system has a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, matched to next-generation solid Dana 40 front and rear axles with a 3.45 rear axle ratio. The Rock-Trac system available on the Rubicon has heavy-duty next-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a "4LO" ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard, with locking differentials.

The mid-range Sahara also offers an intuitive two-speed transfer case that always sends power to all four wheels but in varying amounts as needed, and includes a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

The Wrangler is now available with two sizes of LED displays and either a 5-inch, 7-inch or 8.4-inch central touchscreen. FCA

Jeep says articulation and total suspension travel are improved on the Rubicon, thanks to a front sway bar that can be disconnected electronically. The Rubicon comes standard with 33-inch tires, and towing capacity is up to 3,500 lbs. with the optional tow package.



Most Jeep drivers, however, will be more concerned for the comforts of the cabin than the ability to climb rocks. The Wrangler has always been fairly basic, but it's now available with two sizes of LED displays in the instrument cluster and either a 5-inch, 7-inch or 8.4-inch central touchscreen. U-Connect is now offered in its fourth generation, featuring Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and there's a push-button start.

The doors still remove completely. They're made of aluminum, like the hood, fenders and windshield frame (the rear swing gate is made of magnesium). That windshield still folds down onto the hood for purists, but is now attached with a four-bolt mechanism to a permanent header frame that runs between the A-pillars. This keeps the rear-view mirror in place, but it's also needed for better collision strength.

The 2018 Wrangler is available as either a hardtop or soft-top, but the new fabric roof is redesigned with an extra couple of folds for easier use. Jeep says the new design helps to quiet wind noise, but passengers will probably still need to speak up at speed.

The new Wrangler, built for North America in Toledo, Ohio, will be available on dealer lots in January. No prices have yet been released.

If you can wait until spring, there will be a powered mechanism available then for opening the canvas roof all the way with the press of a button. For some urban Jeep buyers, that will be the most important feature of them all.

