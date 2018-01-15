Breaking down the 2019 Ram 1500 introduced at the Detroit auto show

NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW
Breaking down the 2019 Ram 1500
The new vehicle features a next-generation air suspension system, large cabin storage and more
FCA introduced the 2019 Ram 1500 on Monday at the Detroit auto show. Facts and figures:
- Engines are the 5.7-litre Hemi V-8 and 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6, mated with an eight-speed electronic transmission.
- An eTorque hybrid system uses a 48-volt battery pack to enable the start/stop function, enhancing fuel efficiency.
- Payload is 1,043 kg, with trailer tow maximum of 5,761 kg (12,700 pounds).
- Overall weight is reduced 102 kilograms.
- The frame is composed of 98 per cent high-strength steel. FCA says a patent is pending on its front splayed frame rail which absorbs energy. Steel tire blockers mounted to the frame force the front wheels outward in the event of impact. Taller side rails are fully boxed.
- The new front suspension is made of lightweight composite upper control arms, aluminum lower control arms. The front stabilizer bar behind the front tires boosts roll stiffness by 20 per cent.
- The drag coefficient of .357 is claimed to be the segment’s best.
- The next-generation air suspension system and frequency damping shocks improve the ride, FCA says.
- A new 4x4 off-road package features a suspension with one-inch lift, electronic locking rear axle and hill descent control.
- Brakes increase pad area by 18 per cent; 378-mm brake rotors are the segment’s biggest; the electronic parking brake reduces weight by nine kg.
- A new design features a Ram’s head logo and grilles. The grilles are available in six different styles.
- There are three frame lengths: 3.67-metre crew cab short beds and 3.899-metre crew cab long beds, each 10 cm longer than current models. The quad cab long bed has a 3.569-metre wheelbase.
- FCA says cabin storage of 151 litres doubles the nearest competitor’s; a new console can be configured a dozen different ways and includes five USB ports.
- The fourth generation infotainment system includes a 12-inch touchscreen with 360-degree camera views, 4G WiFi capability and an available Harman/Kardon system with 19 speakers and 900-watt surround sound.
- Safety tech: adaptive cruise control with stop, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with active braking, trailer-sway control, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist, parallel and perpendicular park assist.
- In the tailgate, a nitrogen- and oil-charged strut enables consistent movement no matter the weather. A new electronic latch-and-lock mechanism lets drivers drop the tailgate with an interior switch, or remotely with the key fob.
- Changes for the Ram 1500 Rebel include quad cab configurations, new 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, an electronic-locking rear differential, standard coil spring suspension and one-inch factory lift (air suspension remains available), redesigned Bilstein shocks.