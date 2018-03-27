Jaguar’s Car of the Year, the F-Pace SUV, gets a supercharged upgrade

Jaguar is boosting the performance of its popular F-Pace SUV by adding a supercharged 5.0-litre V-8 engine capable of zero-to-100-kilometres-an-hour acceleration in 4.3 seconds and top speed of 283 km/h.

Revealed prior to the New York show, the F-Pace SVR packs a whopping 502 lb/feet of torque and 550 horsepower, or 170 hp greater than the F-Pace S model.

Enhancements to the F-Pace – a vehicle named the 2017 World Car of the Year by an international jury – include an aerodynamic package with restyled front and rear bumpers, rear spoiler, lower body sides and larger air intakes at the front and side fenders.

The intakes are designed to decrease the pressure in the wheel arches, in turn reducing lift and increasing cooling. The rear bumper with quad tailpipes adds side strakes to veer airflow from the rear of the vehicle.

Other features unique to the SVR trim include upgraded shock absorbers and chassis, rear electronic active differential, larger disc brakes and bespoke calibrations for the eight-speed transmission, steering and all-wheel drive systems.

The interior is upgraded with sport-performance front seats with an embossed SVR logo, rear seats sculpted like the front seats, a branded steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters and a gear selector similar to the F-Type sports car's.

"Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV," said Mike Cross, chief engineer of vehicle integrity at Jaguar Land Rover.

In Canada, the F-PACE SVR is to start at $89.900 when available in the summer.

