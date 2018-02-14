Luxury sedans staying relevant in face of SUV surge

Changes are coming. The luxury sedan is going through something like a mid-life crisis at the moment. Once the mainstay of the European automobile industry, with consumers leaning to SUVs, premium auto makers are finding new ways to add appeal and play to the sedan's strengths: design, handling and efficiency. As a result, we have the most diverse and interesting crop of new luxury four-doors we've seen in years.

The shift to SUVs is happening in the luxury segment as well, said Brian Fulton, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Last year we were 50/50; we sold just over 100 more passenger cars than SUVs. But the reality is if we had another 500 SUVs, we'd have sold them. This isn't just in Canada and the U.S. It's global."

At BMW, it's much the same story.

Story continues below advertisement

"Fifty per cent of our BMW-brand volume is SUVs," said Kevin Marcotte, national manager of BMW M, BMW i, and luxury class vehicles. "Having said that, the 3 Series [sedan] is still our No. 1-selling vehicle in Canada, and 5 Series [sedan] was up 34 per cent."

Luxury auto makers use their biggest sedans as halo vehicles, showcases for the latest technology and design. By offering even more fuel-efficient options, auto makers are doubling down on one of the sedan's key strengths.

Despite improvements in SUVs, sedans are generally more efficient because of weight and aerodynamic advantages.

The plug-in hybrid BMW 530e sedan is a taste of what's to come. You won't have to plug in this plug-in hybrid; just park on top of an inductive pad. Audi will offer a similar wireless charging solution for its upcoming plug-in models.

Even more extreme is the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. Can it even be called a sedan? It doesn't look like one, but then again it doesn't look like an SUV, or anything else. The specifications look promising: 90 kWh battery, 386-km range, and 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. It looks spectacular, too.

Aside from fuel economy, luxury sedans can play the design card. All the German luxury auto makers, including Porsche with the Panamera and Audi with the A5 and all-new A7, offer four-door sedans with rakish, fastback rooflines. It's a brilliant piece of rebranding. Many of these cars are essentially fancy hatchbacks, but 'four-door coupe' sounds so much more exotic.

The more traditional of the two debuts from Audi at the CIAS is the A8, the brand's flagship model. Take a good look at its cabin. This next-generation interior and infotainment system will trickle into the Audi lineup over the coming years.

Story continues below advertisement

For its part, Mercedes has its own new fastback, the CLS, making a Canadian debut at the Toronto show. The non-AMG version features a newly developed 362-horsepower straight-six engine with a 21-hp mild-hybrid boost system.

Volkswagen is pushing upmarket with its all-new fastback Arteon sedan, replacing the CC in VW's lineup.

SUVs grab sales records but sedans remain the prestige product for European premium auto makers.

At the show

Audi A7

Audi A7. Audi

All-new, and making its Canadian debut at the Toronto show, the fastback features a 3.0-litre V-6 mated to a mild-hybrid 48-volt system and all-wheel drive, pushing it from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds. Expect even more performance from the inevitable S and RS variants surely to follow.

BMW 530e

Story continues below advertisement

The plug-in hybrid 5 is an interesting option from BMW because of how it's priced. Despite the added complexity of having both a four-cylinder gas engine and an electric motor, it's only $1,500 more than the equivalent non-hybrid 5 Series. Add in the Ontario provincial rebate of $8,460, and the hybrid ends up being the cheaper of the two, coming in under $60,000.

Mercedes-AMG E43

If the fire-breathing AMG E63 mid-size sedan is a little too much for you, in terms of price or performance, the E43 might be just right. With a twin-turbo V-6 good for 396 horsepower it still has plenty of grunt, and it'll be better on fuel and more comfortable over rough roads. It's only 1.2 seconds slower from 0-100 km/h, but you save $35,100.

Porsche Panamera

The Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid, which will be on Porsche's stand at CIAS this year, tops Porsche's rapidly expanding range of Panamera models. The sedan is available in regular and extended wheelbase versions, with rear or all-wheel drive. They range in power from 330-680 horses and in price from $97,300 to $221,700.

Jaguar XE

Jaguar's entry-level compact sedan often gets overlooked in favour of more obvious alternatives from the German brands. But, that's a shame. Even the base XE — which starts at $43,900 and includes all-wheel-drive and a 247 horsepower engine — is an exceptionally fun-to-drive luxury machine.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

