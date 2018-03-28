New York auto show: Lincoln Aviator, Cadillac XT4 and other big reveals

Vehicles being revealed at the show (check back for updates):

2019 Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln's handsome new luxury SUV, the Aviator, uses the term "quiet flight" to describe the planned driver experience. Where other mid-sized utility vehicles put the emphasis on zoom, Lincoln has chosen a calmer path. In Canada, the seven-passenger vehicle will be offered solely in AWD. "We are creating an experience of effortless power," said Lincoln president Joy Falotico. "And the best way to do that is through an electrified powertrain." Driven either by a conventional gasoline-powered twin-turbo V-6 engine or by a plug-in hybrid backed by the V-6, the Aviator puts the emphasis on smooth power. The Aviator will come equipped with the latest iteration of driver-assist technology, called Co-Pilot 360, which includes an auto-braking feature, suspension that automatically adjusts to road conditions, heads-up display, massaging function in the front seats, a key fob that lets you start your car remotely – and even an app that lets you loan your car to someone else via your smartphone. The Aviator will put Lincoln solidly into the medium luxury SUV segment that represents more than one-quarter of all premium SUVs sold. That pits it against the Audi Q7, Acura MDX, Lexus RX350L and Cadillac's planned XT6. – Doug Firby



2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback

The all-new 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is a five-door "coupe" (as the company calls it) with a 444-horsepower V-6 engine and seating for five. It's the seventh introduction in the Audi sport line that includes the RS 5 Coupe and the RS 7 Sedan. The announcement comes a week after Audi AG said it plans to invest nearly US$50-billion in new models and technology over the next five years in a bid to regain lost ground from German rivals Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz as each automaker extends its range of sporty sedans and crossovers. Audi's strategy is to increase variants and electric models in its already sedan-dense lineup. Executives have said they'll show 20 new models this year alone. As part of that plan, the Audi RS 5 is the higher-tuned version of its $54,400 S5 Sportback. You'll be able to tell them apart on the road by the RS 5's uniquely wide and flat grille, large honeycomb air intakes, specific diffuser, oval exhaust pipes, and matte detailing on the exterior. Or by the distinct "RS" sound of its engine. It can get to 100 km/h in four seconds and has a top speed of 280 km/h. – Bloomberg News



Toyota RAV4

The remodelled RAV4, Toyota's top-selling vehicle in Canada, is built on Toyota's new TNGA platform, which will eventually underpin all the auto maker's models in some form. The chassis is apparently 57-per-cent stiffer, with a multilink rear suspension, and it rides more than a centimetre higher off the ground. The wheelbase is increased by 30 mm and the width by 10 mm, while the overall length and height are both reduced by 5 mm. There will be three distinct trims: the regular version, a "Trail" version that's more focused on off-road driving and the Hybrid version, which will only be available in the sporty XSE trim. Hybrids currently account for about one in four RAV4 sales in Canada. The compact SUV is quickly distinguished from the previous edition by a large new central grille at the front and by its mirrors, which are now attached to the doors and no longer the A-pillars for improved visibility. A new digital mirror is now available for the main rear-view mirror, in which a camera image can replace the real-time image, as Cadillac features on its CT6. All versions have a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, either gas or hybrid, that Toyota shares with the Camry; the conventional drivetrain uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid uses a continuously variable transmission. – Mark Richardson



GMC Sierra AT4

The AT 4 shows just how far the humble pickup truck has come. While GMC already offers trucks decked to the gills with luxurious accoutrements, their latest creation is something different: a cross between a luxury SUV and a jacked-up four-by-four. With its elevated stance, blacked-out trim and contrasting red vertical-recovery hooks mounted on its front bumper, the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is designed to make a statement at the curb. The interior is similarly statement-making, with seats done up in Jet Black and Kalahari tan leather, and dark-tinted aluminum accents throughout. Tech-minded buyers, meanwhile, will be wooed by segment-firsts such as the AT4's multicolour, configurable, head-up display and an integrated rear-view mirror camera. – Jeremy Freed

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept

Volkswagen broadens its growing SUV lineup with a five-seat version of the three-row Atlas. The company calls the Atlas Cross Sport a concept, but it's almost ready to be built at the automaker's U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The new version is 7.5 inches shorter than the seven-seat Atlas. The concept is powered by a 355-horsepower plug-in hybrid system with a V-6 gasoline engine and a battery that can take it 26 miles on electric power. The hybrid concept can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, VW says. There's also a "mild hybrid" with 310-horsepower from a V6 and a smaller hybrid battery. The SUV is due in showrooms sometime next year. Mileage and price were not announced. – Associated Press



Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pickup truck

Volkswagen AG unveiled a prototype pickup truck at the New York auto show on Wednesday, a vehicle that would fill a gap in the German company's North American product lineup in what is one of the most profitable segments of the market. The German automaker said the dual-cab, short-bed concept Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pickup truck could be built off the same platform at its Chattanooga, Tenn. assembly plant, where it builds the Atlas SUV and Passat car. – Reuters



Nissan Altima

Undeterred by the market's tidal movement toward light trucks, Nissan has rejuvenated its signature mid-size sedan in its sixth iteration with new styling, a pair of new powerplants, all-wheel drive and the company's ProPilot Assist. As a 2019 model, the Altima goes on sale in North America this coming fall. The 3.5-litre V-6 in current models is being replaced by the world's first production variable-compression turbo inline four-cylinder engine, as an option. Nissan promises it will produce V-6-level performance with four-cylinder fuel efficiency. The standard engine will be a new 2.5-litre DOHC inline four-cylinder direct injection. Gains over the current engine include horsepower, torque, noise and vibration reduction, fuel economy and cleaner emissions, Nissan says. – Staff



Cadillac XT4

Cadillac hasn't had a product to offer in the compact SUV market – until now. The General Motors luxury brand rolled out the new XT4 SUV at a preshow event in New York Tuesday night. It's built on underpinnings specifically designed for the Cadillac brand and comes with sculpted looks and an interior that Cadillac says is luxurious and spacious. The company says it will have segment-leading back-seat legroom. It's powered by a 237 horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission that will get an estimated 13 litres/100 km on the highway. The XT4 is available in the fall. Pricing unavailable for Canada. – Associated Press



