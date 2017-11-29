What to see at the Los Angeles Auto Show​

In L.A., auto makers revealed their new and refreshed models at previews on Tuesday and during press day on Wednesday. Here's a selection. Stay tuned for updates:

Subaru Ascent

Subaru Ascent. Steve Mertl/The Globe and Mail

Known for its small all-wheel-drive cars and SUVs, Subaru enters the big people-hauler market with the new Ascent. It's got three rows of seats and can carry as many as eight people. Built in Lafayette, Ind., the Ascent will be sold only in North America to satisfy its thirst for bigger vehicles. The all-wheel-drive Ascent is powered by a new 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Second-row captain's chairs are optional on some versions. The price wasn't released, but the Ascent will go on sale next summer. – AP

Mitsubishi Eclipse

Mitsubishi Eclipse. DAN PROUDFOOT/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The compact crossover becomes Mitsubishi's third SUV offering. While Lancer may be Mitsubishi Canada's best-selling model, it's being dropped, though inventory will remain into 2018, leaving the midget Mirage hatchback alone among the crossovers. With blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert included, it is priced at $29,998, about $2,000 above base. Heated steering wheel and rear seats, panoramic roof and head-up display push MSRP into the province of the $35,998 GT. The Diamond Edition, $37,498 with five-coat red and clear applications, is limited to the first 150 who pre-order on-line before February. – Dan Proudfoot

Story continues below advertisement

Lincoln Nautilus

Lincoln Nautilus. LINCOLN MOTOR COMPANY

Lincoln's midsize MKX SUV gets a new name, Nautilus, in an effort to separate itself from the alphanumeric luxury crowd. It also gets its first refresh since it went on sale in 2015. The 2019 Nautilus swaps its V6 engine for two turbocharged four-cylinder choices: a 2.0-litre that puts out 245 horsepower or a 2.7-litre with 335 horsepower. The Nautilus adopts Lincoln's signature mesh grille. It also has a suite of new safety technologies, including a system that keeps the SUV centred in its lane and an evasive manoeuvring system that can automatically steer the vehicle around obstacles. The 2019 Nautilus goes on sale in the spring. – AP

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible. Chris Carlson/AP

The fastest, most powerful version of General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Corvette gets its first drop-top in nearly a half-century. Chevrolet says the convertible won't hurt the 755-horsepower car's performance much. It's only 60 pounds heavier than the standard coupe and still will have a top speed of over 200 miles per hour. The only changes for the convertible are the structure for the car's folding top and repositioned seat belt mounts. The 2019 ZR1 made its debut earlier this month in Dubai. The ZR1 last had a convertible in its original model year in 1970. The coupe starts at $119,995 including shipping, while the convertible starts at $123,995. They'll hit showrooms this spring. – AP

Infiniti QX50

Infiniti QX50. Nissan

Infiniti's midsize, five-seat SUV gets a complete overhaul, starting with a rigid but lightweight new underbody made from high-strength steel. The 2019 QX50 sits up higher than the outgoing model and has a beefier, more confident look. Under the hood is what Infiniti says is the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine. The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder automatically adjusts the pistons' performance to optimize power or fuel efficiency. Infiniti says the engine delivers 268 horsepower and 8.7 litres/100 km in combined city and highway driving, a 35 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency over the outgoing QX50. The new QX50 also boasts Infiniti's ProPilot driver assistance system that can automatically control braking and speed and keep the SUV within its lane. The QX50 goes on sale in the first quarter of 2018. – AP

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler Sahara. FCA

Engineers say the new engine choices were made with off-road performance as a priority, so they shouldn't bother the purists. Buyers will have a choice between an updated 285-horsepower 3.6-litre V-6, and a new 270-horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that comes with a battery-electric hybrid system to help the Jeep get rolling for better fuel economy. A 260-horsepower 3.0- liter diesel V-6 will come in 2019. The engines will be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. Engineers shed 91 kilograms by use of lighter high-strength steel in the frame as well making the hood, doors, fender flares and hinges out of aluminum. For improved aerodynamics, the windshield was rounded and its angle lowered, and the Wrangler even gets a subtle small spoiler at the back of the roof. Engineers also made other changes, including an internal roof support structure to accommodate a new ragtop. The new version also has a higher ground clearance for off-road driving, enough to make it through 75-cm-deep water. And Fiat Chrysler says it has better manners on pavement, long a criticism of the Wrangler. – AP