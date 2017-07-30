CCM Deluxe Rooftop Cargo Bag

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $189.99

Packing for road trips is always a challenge. Sleeping bags, a tent and cooler crowd the trunk. A rooftop carrier is an option, but hardtops are bulky to store, especially if you don’t have a garage. A soft and easily stored option is ideal. We tested the durable Monsoon Bag by Front Runner a few weeks ago; this week we test CCM’s Deluxe Rooftop Cargo Bag.

The Deluxe Rooftop Cargo Bag is made of heavy-duty double-wall waterproof vinyl with welded seams to seal out water. Its zipper wraps around three walls, making loading and unloading of gear easy, and hides under a tight storm flap. The bag is big, so it’s best to strap it to the roof rack before loading gear. Eight straps hold it in place and four compress the load. We learned quickly that a tight load is a quiet load; tucking away flapping straps is important. This system requires a roof rack with side runners and crossbars to secure the load properly. When not in use, you can fold the bag into the provided stuff sack.

The verdict: The Monsoon Bag is better because of the simplicity of its strap-down system and airlock. The CCM bag needed awkward straps to reduce air drag, while the Monsoon Bag had easy clips and a vent to suck out the air. It was also easier to carry the Monsoon Bag fully loaded.

