Road trips are great. That is, until you feel the urge to submit a report or research for data beyond the abilities of your smartphone.

You can always stop, buy a $5 coffee and use the “free” WiFi, but that adds time to the trip. Alternatively, you can connect your computer to your smartphone to use it as a hot-spot, but that really sucks the life out of your data plan. Or, you can purchase a dedicated mobile hot-spot.

The quickest and easiest device is a dongle or stick designed to plug into USB ports to create a WiFi network that provides access to a cellular data connection for up to 10 users at a time. All Canadian telecommunication giants offer their own take on the dongle, with a buy-it price for about $99 and up. You can, however, get the device for free, by locking into a two-year contract.

Up to 6 gigabytes of streaming movies, reading Globe Drive online or submitting that report while reclining in the passenger or backseat will cost $65 to $70 a month.

Or, with the outright dongle purchase, you can opt for a pay-per-use plan, which keep you from being locked in long-term; usage plans start at about $15 a month.

