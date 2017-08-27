DeWalt Battery Charger & Maintainer

Available at: Canadian Tire, Amazon.com

Price: $139.99

What’s left in the garage that isn’t battery operated? Everything from the car to the drill has a heavy-duty battery, which can fail. DeWalt offers a charging system that won’t do much for triple-A flashlight batteries, but it will put the kick back in the car, boat or motorcycle, and charge anything with a USB port. It will even jump-start a battery in the car.

The device packs a bunch of features into a small space. There is a continuous 30-amp charger that can recharge two batteries at a time (second pair of cables are not included) and an 80-amp engine-start feature for a quick boost. Other features include battery voltage check, alternator check, an auxiliary 12V AC outlet, full diagnostics LCD screen, and for safety sake, a reverse polarity alarm so you can’t make the mistake of hooking the wrong clamps to the posts.

What many home mechanics will like is the opportunity to recondition batteries. The battery charger sends out a series of electrical pulses to break up the lead sulphate. Hooking up one or two batteries and leaving them for a full 24-hour cycle should recondition the battery.

