LOOK-IT Lightwave Wireless Backup Camera

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $199.99

The slick system uses your smartphone as the display, connected by Bluetooth to a camera on the licence plate. It works well for parallel parking, hooking up to the trailer or for squeezing into the last parking spot at the mall. And it holds your smartphone in a convenient place to see your backside or map app.

The kit comes with a licence-plate holder with the camera already mounted on the top and the smartphone mount. All you need to do is remove your “Best Soccer Mom” plate holder and, using the supplied screws, mount your licence in the new holder onto your vehicle. The little box on the back of the holder is the long-life battery and Bluetooth connections.

Inside the car, you attach the QuickView wireless programmable remote button on the steering wheel or dashboard. Load the app on your smartphone, attach the magnetic phone mount to the vent on the dash and you are ready to roll. Pushing the QuickView remote activates the camera and the display on your smartphone. You will need to adjust the camera for the perfect angle then the red, yellow and green tracking lines will help guide you as you roll into place.

