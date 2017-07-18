MagicMount

Decisions, decisions. Do you put the mobile phone in the cup holder in the console, or let it slide across the dash or passenger seat? And, if you do use the cup holder, where do you put your coffee? The problem is not earth-shattering, but can be solved simply.

The MagicMount features four strategically placed “fingers” that grasp the fins of an auto’s air vent – and its configuration creates a solid grip, whether the fins are thick or thin. The mount’s face is a powerful “rare-earth” magnet that holds most mobile devices securely to the dash. No clamps, no windshield suction cups. Just magic little magnets.

There are also two thin magnetic plates – one small, one large, for whatever size cellphone you have – that can be either attached (with the adhesive backing) to the cellphone or slipped into the back of a protective case. This magnetic system also works well attached to a GPS device, eliminating the need for suction cups on the windshield.

And you know you’ve found a nifty product when the teenager gets in your car and promptly claims it as her own.

