Magellan RoadMate 6630T-LM

Available at: Best Buy, London Drugs

Price: $279.99

For those of us with pre-in-dash gadgets, it’s getting pretty busy on the dash. To eliminate at least one appliance, Magellan has the RoadMate 6630T-LM – a GPS navigator and HD dash cam all-in-one.

The RoadMate 6630T-LM is simple to set up and use. The mounting system is a plastic bracket that slides into the bracket on the window suction cup.

When calibrating the camera for lane departure and forward-collision warning, it expects you to find the horizon of the hood on the car. But recalibrate it when you change vehicles. We tested it in a car, then transferred to a truck to hear the polite voice repeat the collision warning. The HD dash cam is excellent quality providing clear details of everything it captures. It records in a loop or locks to save all data. It also records impacts and bumps when you are parked.

The touch screen is very responsive with millions of points of interest preloaded. The voice commands on the GPS are clever. She knew I was to turn right at the gas station, but tends to repeat the command a few too many times. Real-time traffic updates and a lifetime of map updates are great inclusions. Other features you may like include headlight and driving-break reminders.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Report Typo/Error