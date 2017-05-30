The Original California Jelly Blade

Available at: Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price: $29.99

The time spent in the car wash bay is the easy part of the never-ending pursuit to keep a car shiny. However, drying off the droplets of water is annoying. The Original California Jelly Blade will help shine your car in one-third of the time, and you’ll only need one spare micro-cloth or towel for touch-ups.

Its tapered, soft, silicone handle is easy to grip and is designed with a “detailer” end to get into tight corners on your windows, and a wider blade at the bottom to clean off the side mirrors. The 33-centimetre-long blade covers the long stretches of window and the entire vehicle.

Wash the car in the shade so you have a chance to push the water off before it dries. Start at the top and use a little pressure on the long blade to conform to the shape of your car. If the surface dries before you get to the droplets, wet the blade to make it slide easily. A dry blade may catch on residue dust.

And don’t let anyone see how good it works on the glass shower door or you’ll be back to buy another one.

