There’s something about the smell of a new car that makes us want to slap down the money and say, “Sold!”

But when unwilling to fork out the cash, you might give Meguiar’s new-car scent a chance to make that preowned car smell like a good deal.

We recently bought a decade-old Ford F-150 with a lingering hint of Rover inside. After thoroughly cleaning and vacuuming all the surfaces, we followed the directions on the stubby aerosol can. The truck started, air conditioning cranked and locking trigger on the can activated, we let the sealed truck run for about 15 minutes then stopped. The windows were then left open for 10 minutes to vent the propellants.

Rover was gone. Just like the box says, the smells were eliminated, not just masked by the pungent scent of a green tree dangling from the mirror. By using the ventilation system, any hidden hints of smokers, dogs, old food and stinky sporting gear flushed out of the entire vehicle.

