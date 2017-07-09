Sondpex 2.0 Bluetooth Tailgate System

Available at: Canadian Tire, Amazon.ca

Price: $59.99

Whether at a tailgate party, on a camping trip or just hanging out in the garage, sometimes a little heavy metal cranked up loud is what you need. But swinging the doors open on the car really isn’t that great for sound, and it doesn’t look cool. What you need is a portable battery-powered boombox capable of playing tunes from almost any source.

For the price, the Sondpex 2.0 Bluetooth Tailgate System is the perfect device to toss in the trunk for a party. Its about the size of two shoe boxes and almost as light. There is a handle on top for easy transport. However, because of its black cloth covering and the angle at which the control centre sits, it does not look weather-resistant at all.

It connects to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and, in testing, the tunes continued to play until the phone was roughly 10 metres away. Music can also be provided through a SD/microSD card port or a USB reader. If it’s the game you want to hear, there is an FM stereo.

The fully charged lithium battery can play digital music for up to six hours or the radio for 12. To recharge, you plug it into the wall for three hours or use the supplied 12V DC plug.

If you need bigger sound, consider the larger Sondpex Bluetooth Tailgate Speaker with double the wattage and size for $99.99.

