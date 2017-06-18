JBL TRIP

Available at: Canadian Tire, Best Buy

Price: $149.99

Driving without a phone pressed to your ear is mandatory, so those of us still driving cars without Bluetooth need a speaker system to keep our chats legal. The JBL TRIP is a portable communication system that sidelines as a music speaker with exceptional clarity.

We tested the TRIP system and decided it’s a keeper. Driving down the highway with the windows rolled down doesn’t distort or impede the quality of sound during conversations with the driver or the passenger. And for them, voices and music coming through the speaker are just as clear. Commanding Siri or Google to connect calls is also a breeze, and voice commands from Google Maps through TRIP are crisp. Take it with you out of the car and it works wherever you need music. It’s even great for hands-free conference calls in the office.

The magnetic clip keeps the TRIP secure on your visor. A charge should last for roughly eight hours of music playback or 20 hours of chatting. The flush buttons for activating the system and volume take some getting used to, but with 800 hours of standby time on a single charge you can be forgiven for leaving it on.

