Monsoon Bag by Front Runner

Available at: Frontrunneroutfitters.com

Price: $149 (U.S.)

How many times have you strapped gear to the roof of the car under a clear blue sky to have the rain gods show up to drench it? Obviously, it happened too many times to the creative heads at Front Runner in South Africa, so they developed the Monsoon Bag, a storage solution tough enough to handle, well, a monsoon.

The Monsoon Bag has a 90-litre capacity and is constructed with thick waterproof PVC-coated material. The base and corners are thickened to avoid early spot fatigue. Every buckle, strap, handle and strip of Velcro is stitched and welded to the bag, making it a rugged storage system that will laugh at any weather. Stuff your gear, roll the top, flatten the Velcro, buckle the sides and ends and use the air-pressure valve to suck out any excess air, compacting the load and sealing out the elements.

The Monsoon Bag can be strapped to the roof using the Front Runner system or your own, or tossed in the truck bed without worrying about rain, snow or dust. It’s a bit heavy for trekking or air travel at 3.7 kilograms (8.2 pounds) empty, but the detachable carrying handle is offset to shift the load away from the body.

