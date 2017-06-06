Belkin Car Power Valet

Available at: Belkin.com

Price: $79.99 (U.S.)

You have the stylish new car: sexy silver on the outside, with rich black leather and chrome or mahogany accents on the inside. What won’t do as an accent is that awful white cord that comes with your iPhone. It clashes like white shoes in winter. However, the aesthetically pleasing Car Power Valet by Belkin will fix that fashion faux pas.

The Car Power Valet blends in as if it were standard equipment. Its aluminum stainless steel charger looks like a silver bullet as it slips into the 12-volt power socket, like fingers into lambskin leather gloves. The 1.2-metre-long black braided lightning cable melds with the interior, quietly connecting your phone to the power. Embedded smart-chip technology ensures speedy charges at 1.2A (up to 2.4 for iPad) and protects your device from waffling voltage. A dash magnet, resembling an expensive cufflink, is a clever little add-on, holding the cable plug-in in place until it’s needed. And a dainty leather pouch tucks everything away for tidy storage solutions.

