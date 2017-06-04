It’s time to get serious about drugs and driving, and by serious, I mean it’s time to turn our nation’s drive-thrus into random spot checks.

Think that’s overreacting?

Well, bro, how about you put that pipe down, pause your vape, take the knives off the stove, and hear me out.

In about a year, the sale of marijuana (and its accompanying usage) will be legal in Canada. It’s all part of Putin’s secret plan to turn us into a bunch of couch potatoes so he can roll the tanks down Yonge Street.

Big Weed is coming to get us all high.

It’s inevitable. Look what Big Alcohol has accomplished.

You may be like me – someone who associates marijuana with communism, the sitcom Home Improvement, and the rise of soccer in popularity over football in Canada – but once Big Weed has its way, we’ll all be doing wacky tabacky whether we want to or not.

That means drugged-driving is going to be a problem.

So far, not much is being done to reach out to the stoner community about the dangers of driving high. Last April, electric road signs broadcast the simple message: “Don’t drive high.” That month, a playful advertising campaign, created pro-bono by BBDO, featured the fictitious “Dave’s Drive-Thru.” It included radio spots such as, “Got a craving for something ketchupy, salty, chocolatey drenched in cheese? How about a fish taco ice cream sundae ketchup bowl? If you’re running out to get one now, then you’re likely high, so don’t drive!”

No one should operate a vehicle while under the influence of any mind-altering substance, be it booze, weed, a snort of coke, too many prescription painkillers, or narcotics.

Last year I wrote about the fact that, unfortunately, not everyone lumps marijuana in this category. Some view it as medicinal. Guess what? That’s what they said about gin in the 18th century. A study by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) found that 26 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 think a driver under the influence of marijuana is either the same or better than a sober one. That’s always bothered me, but I’ve never had a solution, until now.

Here’s the pitch: Parliament must pass a bill compelling fast-food outlets to offer stoner-friendly items on their menus. For instance, why can’t Wendy’s offer a mozzarella-stick double cheeseburger? The online world is full of ideas such as “waffle BLTs” and “Dorito-fried cheese sticks.” I am available to help with the research as a taster.

That’s the bait. When you get high, you get hungry. When you get hungry, you hit the road looking for the ultimate tummy pleaser. You might even get in your car.

When someone orders a stoner-targeted item, the drive-thru attendant will assess him or her and determine if they might be stoned. If the driver appears high, they’ll be told to pull over to wait for their order, which will then be delivered by a police constable. The officer can either arrest the driver or show them a video of traumatic traffic accidents which, if they’re high, could really do a number on them.

This may sound a tad ridiculous, but at least it’s a plan. That’s more than can be said for our federal and provincial governments.

One of the many unintended consequences of legalized marijuana will be that it will lead organized crime to sell cheaper, more powerful strains as well as harder drugs. Mexican cartels and Canadian biker gangs aren’t going to suddenly enroll in culinary arts courses at their local community colleges because weed is legal. So we could have more people driving high, both on marijuana and hard drugs.

So you can dismiss my munchie spot check drive-thru plan and call me an idiot – you wouldn’t be the first – but at least I’m trying.

