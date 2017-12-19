Gift ideas for the car enthusiast on your list

2017 Globe Drive gift guide
Without including actual vehicles – too easy – Drive correspondents present gift ideas for auto enthusiasts, one with price as no object, another as a less-than-$200 stocking stuffer
If price is no object: AMG Winter Academy
Cost: $4,495
Generally speaking, the Canadian Prairie is a pretty chilly place in the winter. Here's something to warm you up: heavy-hitter AMGs, heated seats and some sideways sliding.
Truth be told, you won't come away from Mercedes's three-day driving academy having absorbed many lessons to make you safer on the road. The cars wear studded, specially made tires that aren't quite road legal. Moreover, stability controls have been totally removed, beyond what the street cars are capable of.
It doesn't matter. Sliding across a frozen lake with a bellowing V-8 up front and huge rooster tails of snow behind is just about the most fun ever. Forget the margaritas on the Mexican Riviera, and head to Winnipeg for a more-Canadian holiday. It's like curling, with horsepower.
Stocking stuffer: Playforever Maverick
Cost: $54
Playforever's series of brightly coloured cars and trucks are stylish, well made and durable enough to survive a direct hit from a North Korean ICBM. Your junior car enthusiast won't be able to do them much damage.
The Maverick is their newest offering, fitted with rugged tires and just made for launching off some sweet jumps. Double down on the action with the Maverick Heat – the police car version – and get ready for some Dukes of Hazzard action while the turkey's in the oven.
If price is no object: Specialized for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie
Cost: $7,800 (est.)
It costs more than some real motorbikes, but makes you feel like Lance Armstrong at the peak of his doped-up powers. A 250-watt motor multiplies your pedalling force. BMW's version comes with, um, blue paint and a recharging cable for plugging into your car, but Specialized makes other versions with prices up to $13,200 (!).
Stocking stuffer: Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H3
Cost: $199
This Danish firm is best known for its incredible car stereos for Aston Martin and Bentley, its ludicrous $80,000 flagship speakers and industrial design that earned its hi-fi gear a place in the Museum of Modern Art. The little H3 earbuds or H5 wireless buds are a (relatively) affordable way to enjoy B&O's rich sound. Or, at least they're cheaper than an Aston Martin.
If price is no object: Motorcycle adventure tour of Morocco
Cost: €3,550 ($5,400) from Moto Adventours
You can't beat the promise of warmth and adventure, and an organized motorcycle tour makes it easier. Moto Adventours partners with BMW to offer guided tours on their motorcycles in Europe and Africa. We'll take 12 days in Morocco at the end of March, please.
Stocking stuffer: Meccano 4x4 Off-road truck
Cost: $69.99, from Mastermind Toys
Meccano is a building toy, like Lego, but it uses metal strips and screws instead to make things that can be even more intricate.
Officially, the motorized off-road truck is suitable for ages 9 and up, but adults will find it just as satisfying to build, with more than 400 parts to create 25 different versions.
If price is no object: One-on-one driver coaching
Price: $3,000 (estimated)
Former IndyCar racer Ross Bentley offers select clients personal driver coaching, an activity that sees Bentley travelling the globe to observe people in their own cars and on their home turf. Students should expect a radical improvement in both speed and finesse.
Stocking stuffer: ZOOB RacerZ Car Designer
Price: $55
A great way to share the love of car design with the next generation, this kit includes the pieces needed to build 13 different vehicles. For those designers who want to go off-script, the 12 wheels, 12 rubber tires and 76 interlocking pieces can combine to create one Mad Max-style monstrosity.
If price is no object: A bucket-list trip to visit gearhead heaven
Cost: €75 ($115) plus roundtrip airfare, accommodation and meals
Visit Modena, Italy – where Italian supercar companies such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati and even Ducati (in case you prefer two wheels over four) call home.
These iconic car companies open their doors to the public with museum and factory tours. A tour of Lamborghini's museum and factory in Sant'Agata, Bologna, for instance, costs €75.
Stocking stuffer: Auto show tickets
Cost: $24
They're already on sale for the Canadian International Auto Show, the Vancouver International Auto Show or the Montreal International Auto Show.
Adult admission to Canada's largest auto show, the CIAS in Toronto, is $24, but order online before Dec. 31 and they're 25 per cent off.
If price is no object: BendPak MD-6XP Mid-Rise Lift
Cost: $2,525
I've worked on – and under – my own cars since the age of 16, but lying on my back on a crumbling concrete floor is getting old. And even if my budget could accommodate a full-height car lift, my low-ceiling garage can't. A mid-rise lift is the perfect compromise. This portable unit can lift up to 6,000 pounds to a height of four feet.
Stocking stuffer: MaxWorks Tire Rack
Cost: $59.99
For the gearhead who does their own seasonal wheel/tire changes, this foldable rack isn't sexy, but it frees up valuable floor space in the garage.
If price is no object: Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance
Cost: $3,500 (estimate)
That's to ship your car from Toronto (about $1,640 according to snowbirdadvisor.ca) to the vintage show in Florida on March 11. Then there's accommodation, airfare and meals plus admission, which is $95 (U.S.) for advance tickets. Better still, reserve a spot in the concours' vintage tour March 9, $250 for two.
Stocking stuffer: A five-litre container of Millers Preservation Oil
Cost: $89.95
It warms a car person's spirits through a long winter's storage. Why? This oil coats an engine's cylinders, preventing corrosion and promising "wet" starts for up to six months. Available at comatmotorsports.com.
