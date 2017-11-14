The Jeep brand conquers new territory​

Over the course of the First World War in occupied France, forces built trenches to protect themselves during battle, carving up the ground and pounding enemies with land mines and bombs. When the Second World War swept across the same territory, the level of land destruction was amplified, leaving a Vimy landscape filled with craters, hillocks and mounds that remains today.

This is where Jeep had its origins, deployed in the Second World War as a durable, unstoppable off-roader. The Jeep could easily be loaded onto transport planes and fitted with machine guns; modifications allowed the vehicle to be used for everything from plowing snow to transporting wounded soldiers to hospital.

"It did everything. It went everywhere. Was as faithful as a dog, as strong as a mule and as agile as a mountain goat," Scripps Howard war reporter Ernie Pyle said. "It constantly carried twice what it was designed for and still kept going."

The route north along the A1 from Paris is completely unsuited to the Jeep Wrangler, the current model in the lineup most akin to the original Jeep of the early 1940s. The steering is slack and the off-roader wanders in its lane too readily. It's also shaped like a brick, so wind resistance is fierce.

The Wrangler, with its slack steering and wind-resistant shape, doesn’t excel on city roads. MARK HACKING

But paved thoroughfares are not where Jeep made its name and, when we venture off the more beaten path, we encounter a landscape that must have been unforgiving for soldiers and vehicles alike. The suspension floats over holes in the road; the heavily treaded tires claw through the clay-like terrain.

Now, more than 70 years after the Second World War, the American invention is wildly popular around the world. It's become an American cultural institution. Marketed in 162 countries, annual Jeep sales have grown an astonishing 314 per cent since 2009. Projections for next year have the brand selling two million vehicles globally, which would easily outpace sales of all other Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) products combined and match the projected sales total of all manufacturers' vehicles in Canada this year.

"The sum of how a country is perceived is the result of multiple factors," says David Soberman, professor of marketing at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. "These factors don't necessarily affect how a product from that country is perceived. I lived in France for years and the French always showed some dislike for the United States – but they also loved American products."

A Jeep assembly line in Toledo, Ohio, 1964. Handout

Soberman explains that the declining popularity of minivans and the corresponding move toward crossovers and SUVs have played to the strengths of the brand: "[Jeep was] sitting in a sweet part of the market 20 years ago, but the market wasn't popular – now, the market has shifted towards them."

The most popular Jeep models globally are the Renegade and Cherokee. The Wrangler, the nearest descendant of the MB – as the vehicle was code-named before production in 1940 – is the least popular, but this is likely more due to vehicle tastes than it is to history. In Canada and the United States, the Wrangler is the second-most popular Jeep in the lineup. According to Mike Szymkiewicz, senior manager for product and volume planning at FCA Canada, the core values for the Jeep brand are freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion – which sound vaguely like a recruitment poster.

"When you remain true to something, other people know where you stand," Soberman says. "That's one of the advantages they have is that people know what Jeep stands for without having to [be told] all the time.



The Wrangler is the least popular Jeep model worldwide, but the second-most popular in Canada and the U.S. Handout

"Jeeps were always perceived as being rugged, an all-terrain vehicle that can go places, liked by people who are into hunting or the outdoors, people who lived in places where the roads aren't as good."



Details of the next-generation Jeep Wrangler, which goes on sale in 2018 as a 2019 model, have recently been released and, true to form, the new design bears a striking resemblance to the current design. There are nips and tucks here and there, a slight softening around the edges and a host of new technology under the skin. But this latest Wrangler will surely continue what decades of tradition have already wrought.

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler will be on public display for the first time at the forthcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, set for the first 10 days of December.

The origins of Jeep

In July, 1941, Willys-Overland won the contract to produce U.S. military vehicles, which were code-named MB before production. Handout

In 1940, the U.S. Army issued a request for proposal for a “1/4-ton light reconnaissance vehicle” for use in Europe during the Second World War. The brief called for a four-wheel-drive vehicle powered by an engine with at least 85 lb-ft of torque and a payload of at least 660 pounds (299 kilograms).

The wheelbase had to be no more than 80 inches (2,032 millimetres), the track no more than 47 inches (1,194 mm) and the dry weight 1,300 pounds (590 kg) or less, later increased before production began to 2,160 pounds (980 kg). The vehicle also had to have a fold-down windshield and enough space for three individuals.

Three manufacturers answered the call: Bantam, Willys-Overland and Ford. The first prototypes, built by Willys-Overland and incorporating elements from all three proposals, were delivered to the army for testing and refinement in November, 1940.

In July, 1941, Willys-Overland won the contract to produce 16,000 examples of the military vehicle codenamed MB. The result proved so successful, demand skyrocketed as the Allies fought to regain control of Europe.

Willys-Overland built approximately 363,000 copies of the MB from 1941 to 1945, and Ford a further 280,000.

The origins of the name Jeep are still up for debate; general consensus is that it’s a derivation of the phrase “general purpose,” or GP.

