The post office is closed in Fleming, Saskatchewan, but no matter – the postmistress, Jean Green, is outside on the gravel road, looking at the open-top Mercedes-Benz with her two granddaughters.

“We think your car is just beautiful,” she says. It does look sleek and impressive, if out-of-place among the dusty pick-up trucks parked on Main Street. “We don’t often see cars like this here. Can we look in it?”

Of course they can, and her eldest granddaughter, 14-year-old Karris, ends up sitting behind the wheel, getting a back massage from the seat of the $170,000 S 550 Cabriolet. Jean takes photos to send their dad while eddies of dust scuffle in the air.

“Is it always this windy?” I ask, and she shakes her head. “Oh no, not at all,” she says. “Sometimes it’s windier.”



Jean Green takes a photo of her granddaughter Karris Green sitting in the S 550 in Fleming, Sask. Mark Richardson

There’s not much to shield the wind in Fleming, the first town west of the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border on the Trans-Canada Highway. I’ve been driving through the wind, off and on, since Halifax, on a frenetic road trip to visit all 10 of Canada’s provincial capitals in conjunction with the country’s 150th birthday.



The first stop was St. John’s, Newfoundland, but I only drove around the block before hurrying off to get screeched-in. Just as well – there was snow in the air on the Victoria Day weekend and the top was down on the C-Class. All very symbolic, really.

There aren’t many convertibles in blustery Newfoundland, but if you want the roof off while driving on The Rock, a Mercedes is a good choice. Every Canadian Benz cabriolet includes heated seats, and from there, you can add all kinds of extra warmth: a heated steering wheel (and even heated arm rests on the most expensive S-Class), AirScarfs that blow hot air onto your neck from below the head rest and AirCaps that raise a flap above the windshield and a screen behind the seats to effectively block cold wind from the cabin.

So why bother? Because opening the cabin to the sky opens your heart to the country, that’s why. There’s a lot of heart in Canada, and a road trip in a convertible is still one of the best ways to experience it.

The SLC 300 dips its front wheels into the Atlantic Ocean at Pictou Harbour, N.S. Mark Richardson

I flew west to Halifax and drove up in the sunshine to the Pictou ferry, crossing to Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown. People didn’t look at me so strangely now with the top down, but the $57,000 SLC 300 still attracted come-from-away attention. They looked at me especially strangely when I drove down a boat ramp to dip the tires in the ocean. More symbolism, especially since I was nose-first; a similar stunt a few years ago taught me the hard way to not dunk the driving wheels into the slimy, slippery water.

Four Mercedes-Benz Cabriolets line up for the ferry to PEI. Mark Richardson

All good road trips should include a ferry, and the PEI ship to Wood Islands is officially a part of the Trans-Canada Highway. It drops tourists onto the south shore of the postcard-pretty island, giving them an hour’s drive up to Charlottetown or, turning right, 90 minutes to Anne of Green Gables and the best beaches. The province might be neat as a pin, but its potholes are memorable. I paused only for lunch in the capital, just long enough to see the birthplace of Confederation, 150 years ago.



AMG C 43 in PEI, at the eastern end of the Confederation Bridge to New Brunswick. Mark Richardson

The 12.9-kilometre bridge over to New Brunswick is a stunning piece of engineering that drops westbound drivers in a marshy area scenic only for birdwatchers. The road on to Moncton seems just a passage between endless unremarkable trees, but a detour south to the Bay of Fundy makes up for everything. I swapped over to a more powerful AMG C 43 for this drive, and the Benz ate the bends of the secondary highway, skimming past farms and patches of forest on its way to the coast. Farms, forest and the sea – could that be Canada?

Smart fortwo Cabriolet in front of the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que. Mark Richardson

A flight to Ottawa followed, and then a drive in the larger and more expensive SL 550 east to Quebec. I ignored the navigation system and stayed in Ontario beside the Ottawa River all the way to the bridge at Hawkesbury, which considers itself Canada’s most bilingual town. The SL was pleasant enough to drive in the sun but was wasted on the highway, stuck in traffic near Montreal; I switched to a tiny Smart Fortwo Cabriolet, just a third of the price of the larger Mercedes, for the rest of the drive to Quebec City.



Suddenly, the roads grew bumpier; was it the Smart’s urban suspension, or just Quebec? I found a museum along the way dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, Canada’s Formula One hero, and parked the funky little Smart next to a mural of Villeneuve’s Ferrari. Hey, they’re both open to the wind.

The S 550 at the corner of Portage and Main in Winnipeg. Mark Richardson

Then a pair of flights through Toronto to Winnipeg, to make this drive feasible in five days and skip the monotony of northwestern Ontario. It meant I missed the wonderful drive beside Lake Superior from Sault Ste.-Marie to Thunder Bay, but time was pressing. If you drive across Canada yourself, do not avoid this section. The road was built to attract tourists, and it’s one of the finest drives in the world.



And now here I am, in dusty Fleming, Sask., in the most expensive car yet, where the sky dominates everything and the people are as friendly and unassuming as anyone you’ll ever meet. “I sold some property and I could buy this car,” says Jean Green to her granddaughters, teasing. “I’d have to live in it, but do you think I should?” Their eyes widen and she smiles even more broadly.

AMG SLC 43 driving in the foothills of the Rockies near Canmore, Alta. Mark Richardson

The make-time flight from Regina to Calgary drops me just an hour from the Rockies, and I drive west in an AMG SLC 43. The sky is very dark ahead, and I raise the top at last. It’s a hard roof with a large piece of laminated glass to let the remaining light in, and the cabin is very quiet when it’s in place. The clouds hurl rain to the ground, followed by sheets of hail and ice, and then blow away as if they’d never existed.



Hail and snow on the Trans-Canada Highway approaching Canmore, Alta. Mark Richardson

I drop the top again in Canmore under the tall shadow of the Three Sisters and turn back from the mountains, hurrying past ranch lands and oil pumps to Edmonton. The big sky blackens and clears a few more times before reaching the airport, but the rain never lasts more than a few minutes before it disappears and the road is completely dry.



The AMG C 63 S parked beside the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Sooke, B.C. Mark Richardson

A final flight, sadly taking me right over the glory of the Rocky Mountains and down to the oasis of Vancouver, and then a drive in the most powerful Benz of the trip over to Vancouver Island. The AMG C63 S makes 505 hp, and like with the SL in Quebec, there’s far too much traffic at this time of day to properly experience such a car. It’s stop-and-go over the Malahat Summit, but the car devours the twisting highway west to Sooke.



And before I really know it, I’ve dipped the tires in the Pacific, doubled back and now I’m in Victoria, parking beside Mile Zero of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The AMG C 63 S dipping its front tires in the Pacific Ocean near Sooke, B.C. Mark Richardson

Did Canada prove itself to be farms, forest and sea, with some mountains thrown in for good measure? The geography is breathtaking for sure, especially seen without the filter of a roof or even a side window. But no – Canada is not geography. It’s an experience and a sense of worth and pride, and a value that’s no different in the ports of St. John’s and Victoria than in the inland terminals of Winnipeg and Regina. And, dare I say it after a trip that stayed in the country’s southern reaches, in the woods and on the tundra of the North.



It’s too ambitious to try to see Canada in a week – or even a month – but you’ve got to start somewhere. And if you do make the attempt by road, it’s best to open yourself up to the country in a convertible, and the most comfortable one you can find. You never know what you’ll see, and who you’ll meet, along the way.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

