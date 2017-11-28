Honda’s Insider Experience lets Acura NSX owners get to know their supercar

It has been almost 40 years since Honda became the first major Japanese vehicle manufacturer to open an assembly plant stateside. In 1979, the firm began building the Honda CR250R Elsinore motocross bike here in Marysville. Three years later, just up the road, it opened a one-million-square-foot facility to fulfill demand for the popular Accord family sedan. In 2016, it christened yet another plant in the heart of middle America, a state-of-the-art location where the Acura NSX hybrid supercar is pieced together.

There's no debating that Honda is a proud company. Company founder Soichiro Honda, an engineer himself, built an engineering-led outfit and he's praised to this day, his quotes on display in the pristine Acura Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). But there's also an abundance of homegrown pride here in Ohio.

The NSX is billed as being "the only supercar designed, engineered and manufactured in America" and all markets around the world are served by this one facility. The majority of the PMC workers have been plucked from other Honda plants – the best of the best. The twin-turbocharged V-6 engine is hand-built in the nearby town of Anna, affixed to the dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear drive electric motor, and then trucked to Marysville.

Story continues below advertisement

The Acura NSX is a Japanese supercar, but it’s also American to the core, pieced together at a state-of-the-art plant in Ohio.

The engineering team at Honda R&D Americas (also located just up the road) led the development of the car. It spent upward of 200 days a year testing prototypes on various roads and tracks around the world. The design of the NSX emerged from the Acura Design Studio in Torrance, Calif., and was headed by Michelle Christensen, the first female supercar designer in history.

So the second-generation Acura NSX is still a Japanese supercar – but it's also American to the core. Now, to better experience this bilateral team effort, the manufacturer has introduced the NSX Insider Experience, an exclusive program for customers who have ordered the hybrid halo car. This unique program encourages the fortunate few owners to journey to Ohio – not necessarily a place at the top of your typical bucket list – to learn all about the Acura NSX, what makes it tick and how to drive it quickly.

The NSX is what Honda likes to call a "pinnacle product" and pinnacle is an apt descriptor. The hybrid powertrain of the NSX combines the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V-6 with electric motors at each front wheel and a third direct drive motor bonded to the transmission. Total system horsepower rings in at 573, while torque amounts to 476 lb-ft, much of it available early due to the quick response of the electric motors. The NSX also showcases a dead-simple launch control system, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive and four different drive modes ranging from all-electric to full-bore.

The NSX has total system horsepower of 573.

As part of the experience, customers can gain a better sense of what their new car will do on a closed circuit with a professional driver riding shotgun. In my case, the (un)lucky soul is Jason Widmer, the chief engineer responsible for the car's development. For the customer experience, guests have the choice of either two or four hours worth of track driving.

My time behind the wheel offers barely enough chance to scare my co-driver. A quick, 225-km/h blast along a high-banked oval at the test facility is a snooze for Widmer – he's launched a version of the NSX around at more than 300 km/h. Four laps around the 16-turn road course have him gripping his door handle for support, sure, but he's attacked this track with more verve in the past as well. (Long, black tire marks that trail off into the grass at the end of the quickest straight are his handiwork.)

Driving the NSX serves to remind me what a great car it is: an authentic supercar, loaded to the teeth with trickery and technology. It also makes me want more time behind the wheel – to properly test the power of the powerful regenerative brake system, to come to grips with the eye-opening grip of the torque-vectoring system with its electric motors churning away at each front wheel. It can be a confusing car to explain; it's perhaps an even more difficult car to master.

The Honda Heritage Center captures the incredible range of products Honda has made over the years.

The drive element of the NSX Insider Experience is what will likely draw many customers. But the visit to the Honda Heritage Center is interesting in and of itself – it captures the incredible range of products Honda has made over the years, from lawn mowers and snow blowers to business jets and supercars. The tour of the engine plant in Anna will resonate with the most feverish of gearheads. But if the timing works, the factory tour is where the customer may be invited to apply a finishing touch to his or her NSX as it comes off the assembly line – and that's the kind of thing money can't normally buy.

Story continues below advertisement

The NSX Insider Experience offers the choice of six different packages, ranging in price from $1,990 (U.S.) to $7,576. Customers coming to Ohio from elsewhere can also receive assistance with everything from flight reservations to hotel rooms and dinner plans.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

