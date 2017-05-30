While driving in Peterborough, Ont., along Water Street which is a one-way street, I had a mind lapse, and turned left on a red light onto King Street, which is a two-way street. I treated it like a right turn on a red light. It was clear both ways. Should I expect a ticket in the mail? – Makenzy

In Ontario, you have a right to turn left on a red – but only if you’re turning from a one-way onto another one-way. If police catch you turning from a one-way onto a two-way, you’ll be charged with running a red light.

“Had the movement been observed by police, there would likely have been a charge laid, as King Street is a two-way road,” said Peterborough police Sgt. Peter Sejrup in an e-mail. “The fine would have been $260, plus victim surcharge, totalling $325. Also included would be three demerit points.”

Under Section 144 (18) of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA), you must stop at a red light and stay stopped until it turns green.

There are two exceptions where you can go on red after you’ve come to a complete stop – if you’re turning right or if you’re turning from a one-way onto another.

“Had this occurred one block south of this intersection, it would have been legal, as both George and Sherbrooke Streets are one-way at that intersection,” Sejrup said.

If there’s more than one lane, you have to turn into the left-most lane, the same as you would if the light was green.

And, you don’t have to turn at all – left or right – on a red if you don’t want to.

“I would suggest that since the wording states ‘may,’ there is no obligation on the driver to proceed against the red,” Sejrup said. “Although, I am sure the people behind the driver may be a little upset at the delay.”

Why wouldn’t you turn? If you don’t think it’s safe. The car honking behind you won’t take the blame if you get hit while turning – you will.

And if you turn left if you’re not supposed to when there’s a red-light camera? You’ll get the fine but no demerits. Although not in Peterborough – it doesn’t have red-light cameras, Sejrup said.

While rules vary across the country, most provinces allow left turns at a red light from a one-way onto another, unless there’s a sign banning it.

In British Columbia, you can also turn left on a red from a two-way street onto a one-way street. But, no provinces allow left turns onto a two-way street.

Since not all drivers – and pedestrians – know that red-light lefts are legal, turning left on a red can cause confusion.

“The left turn on a solid-red traffic light is meant to keep traffic moving and avoid unnecessary congestion,” Steve Wallace, a Victoria driving instructor, wrote in the Victoria Times Colonist. “Do it where optimum conditions exist and be entertained by the quizzical looks of the uninformed.”

There are other little-known rules that cause trouble, Sejrup said.

For example, that same HTA section says you can’t turn right on a red light if the left-turn arrow is flashing. If you do turn right, you face a $110 fine, including the surcharge, and three demerits.

The charge “is not very well known, but [is] a constant problem,” he said.

