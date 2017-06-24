When buying a new Impreza last fall, I turned down the sales pitch to buy an electronic rust-proofing package and planned to use Krown rust spray every year. I was left with the impression that my vehicle’s warranty will be voided if I did. – Leslie

These electronic modules are commonly available across the new car marketplace, sold by the individual dealers, not the manufacturers.

They are known as cathodic protection devices and have been highly successful when used in ships and pipelines, etc.

There is, however, very little supporting evidence for their use in the automotive field.

I believe if these low-cost devices really lived up to their claims, they would not be sold at the dealer level but would be incorporated into the production of the vehicle. Imagine the corrosion warranty savings to the manufacturer.

These high-profit items are sometimes pushed by a staff member desperate to boost the revenue from the sale.

I have searched, but can find no literature from Subaru that would suggest that your warranty would be voided because of the use of an oil spray. Craig Shuttleworth from Krown Rust Control, supplied me with PDFs from multiple vehicle manufacturers, all stating that only damage caused by faulty application of aftermarket corrosion products would create a warranty issue.

Ask to see specific documentation. I suspect that this particular staff member may not be able to provide it.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

