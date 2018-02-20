Armor All Wash Wipes are convenient but wasteful

Armor All Wash Wipes

As municipalities ban soapy water draining from your driveway, the car-care companies are coming up with new solutions to keep you buying their products. Non-aerosol sprays and a big microfibre cloth work well, but to make it easier to keep the Beemer beaming you can grab a bag of disposable wipes.

As Armor All says, the extra-large soft cloth dampened with a lightly scented cleaning agent is ready when you are. Twelve wipes come in a tightly sealed package. Pull the tab up, pull out a cloth and re-seal the tab.

The wipes are effective on exteriors of lightly soiled cars, pulling up dust, road grime and bird droppings.

To maximize your time before the cloth dries out, use it on a warm day out of the sun. Long, continuous strokes with the sturdy soft cloth do pick up the grime. It also says the cloth is good for cleaning the windows. But here's the catch: They say to follow the efforts on the window with a microfibre cloth.

Wouldn't it be less wasteful to just start with a bottle of spray and a reusable cloth?

