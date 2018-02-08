 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Remove old bumper sticker glue with Goo Gone Automotive

GADGET

Remove old bumper sticker glue with Goo Gone Automotive

Goo Gone Automotive

JOANNE ELVES
Special to The Globe and Mail

Goo Gone Automotive

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $9.99

Story continues below advertisement

You just bought a second-hand car, and it came with some unwanted baggage. Cracking, peeling bumper stickers and splashes of old road tar. It wouldn't be so bad, but does, "Mother of an honour student," or "Humpty-Dumpty was pushed," really reflect your personality or beliefs? Covering them with other stickers is a solution, but maybe you want a clean slate.

Grab a plastic scraper and a spray bottle of Goo Gone Automotive and settle in for a bit of a fight. There is a series of Goo Gone products, but this one is specific to the car. Give the area on your bumper a good spray of the citrus-based petroleum distillate -- among other harmful-if-swallowed ingredients -- and let it soak in a while. Use a plastic scraper to remove the decades old, sun-baked sticker. On glass, a razor blade will remove the final glue under the family of stick figures.

Fresh tar will be easy to wipe away, but if it's as old as the car, it will take some elbow grease. The label suggests it's also good for tree sap and bird droppings. Something to look forward to in the spring.

Matt Bubbers takes the earth-shattering Mercedes-AMG E 63 S wagon for a spin. This ultimate family hauler has over 600 horsepower on tap, but such power comes at a cost; the wagon starts at over $100,000.
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.