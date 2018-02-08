Remove old bumper sticker glue with Goo Gone Automotive

Goo Gone Automotive

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $9.99

You just bought a second-hand car, and it came with some unwanted baggage. Cracking, peeling bumper stickers and splashes of old road tar. It wouldn't be so bad, but does, "Mother of an honour student," or "Humpty-Dumpty was pushed," really reflect your personality or beliefs? Covering them with other stickers is a solution, but maybe you want a clean slate.

Grab a plastic scraper and a spray bottle of Goo Gone Automotive and settle in for a bit of a fight. There is a series of Goo Gone products, but this one is specific to the car. Give the area on your bumper a good spray of the citrus-based petroleum distillate -- among other harmful-if-swallowed ingredients -- and let it soak in a while. Use a plastic scraper to remove the decades old, sun-baked sticker. On glass, a razor blade will remove the final glue under the family of stick figures.

Fresh tar will be easy to wipe away, but if it's as old as the car, it will take some elbow grease. The label suggests it's also good for tree sap and bird droppings. Something to look forward to in the spring.