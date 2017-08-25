The concept

The Randvu would allow business people to use railroads and subway tracks to move in and around a city. It is designed with the aim of reducing thetravel times.

The background

In Atlas Shrugged, the heroine used her family’s railroad track to travel from city to city. What if “business trains” could one day become a reality? Would it be possible to sell them like business jets? That’s the idea behind the Randvu.

How it works

The Randvu is designed as a single train car equipped with a powerpack and propulsion system. It is much faster than the average vehicle and would be able to use railroad or subway tracks. It would be much more luxurious too, of course.

The Randvu would use its own source of power and be able to recharge by using conventional systems. The train would communicate with the city’s subway and railroad systems in order to determine which track would allow passage. It would allow passengers a one-stop morning commute.

The interior would have a luxurious retro style, with lush couches, mahogany furniture and an on-board bar. It could also be fashioned to the owner’s specifications.

What it's used for

It will always be important for companies to move their executives faster during times of crisis. The Randvu aims to do just that, while offering the same luxury and comfort of a private business jet. There is a market for specialized trains, but the regulations and track layouts need still to be conceived. One solution is to eliminate one car lane in larger cities and dedicate it to autonomous guided transportation and vehicles like the Randvu.

The designer

I would like to thank Martin Rico for creating the images of the Randvu concept. Martin lives near Buenos Aires, Argentina. He studied Design at the University of Buenos Aires and now works as a freelance industrial designer. Martin also designed the Seataci Yacht concept and the Sutton and Maui Snowboard and Surfboard mobile rental units.

