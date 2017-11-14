Can I keep driving my car after the turbocharger stops working?

The turbocharger stopped working on my 2009 Audi A4. Can the car function without it, and is it being damaged by being driven? – Gabriella

Your turbocharger is a turbine/fan device driven by the engine's exhaust gases, devised to boost the pressure of the incoming air into the engine. This pressure boost is referred to as "forced induction" and is used to improve engine efficiency and power output. Turbochargers can fail in a variety of fashions, the simplest being an air leak that will inhibit pressure from building or a defunct waste gate actuator that is part of the control system and can cause an under- or over-boost condition.

The vehicle can run without an efficiently functioning turbocharger, but it will perform poorly, and your decision could possibly have dramatic repercussions.

If the issue is an oil supply or internal component-related problem, complete failure is imminent. As it fails, the engine will unfortunately ingest all the bits and pieces that are cast off from the explosive event, netting an outright financial disaster.

You need to err on the side of caution on this one and repair the vehicle. This is one of those times when shopping around for a competitive price is encouraged.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.